buttigieg-holds-narrow-lead-in-iowa,-biden-lags-in-democrats’-updated-results

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Pete Buttigieg held on to a narrow lead on Tuesday as Iowa Democrats released additional results from their chaotic caucuses, as former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71% of precincts reporting.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was a close second and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren was third, after a series of technical problems led to delays in counting the votes after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the five-month process of picking a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for November’s election.

