butternut-waffles-with-bacon-and-tomatoes-recipe

These are best eaten as soon as they are made but are also very good reheated in the toaster. Sweet potato is a good alternative to the squash.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

MAKES

12 waffles, to serve six

INGREDIENTS

1.2kg butternut or Crown Prince squash

275g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

300ml milk

60ml maple syrup

About ¼ nutmeg, grated

3 tbsp melted butter

To serve

12 rashers of bacon

6 tomatoes

Maple syrup

Poached eggs (optional)

METHOD