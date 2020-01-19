buttered-roasted-onions-with-thyme-recipe

Winter lends itself to dishes you don’t have to rush, and if you’re doing a roast, just do a couple of side dishes like this fabulously addictive take on roast onions.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

four

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.

Cut the onions in half horizontally and remove any excess onion skin but leave a few papery layers on them.

Gently heat the oil in a large ovenproof frying pan or shallow saucepan (one that has a lid) for a minute, then add the butter and allow it to bubble slightly.

Season the onions and place them cut-side down in the pan. Cook for 10 minutes to allow them to colour – you want them to turn a nice deep brown. You will need to move them around, as the heat in the pan may not be even all over.

When coloured, add another knob of butter and the water, put the lid on, and transfer to the oven. Cook for 20-30 minutes (top up the water if necessary), or until soft.