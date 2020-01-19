buttered-roasted-onions-with-thyme-recipe

Winter lends itself to dishes you don’t have to rush, and if you’re doing a roast, just do a couple of side dishes like this fabulously addictive take on roast onions.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
SERVES
four
INGREDIENTS
- 8 small roscoff or white onions
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 25g unsalted butter
- 75ml water
- Finely chopped thyme leaves
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
-
Cut the onions in half horizontally and remove any excess onion skin but leave a few papery layers on them.
-
Gently heat the oil in a large ovenproof frying pan or shallow saucepan (one that has a lid) for a minute, then add the butter and allow it to bubble slightly.
-
Season the onions and place them cut-side down in the pan. Cook for 10 minutes to allow them to colour – you want them to turn a nice deep brown. You will need to move them around, as the heat in the pan may not be even all over.
-
When coloured, add another knob of butter and the water, put the lid on, and transfer to the oven. Cook for 20-30 minutes (top up the water if necessary), or until soft.
-
Before serving, remove the skins, sprinkle with finely chopped thyme and spoon over any juices from the pan.