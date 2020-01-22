busybody-wrongly-tells-lollipop-man-he’s-banned-from-high-fiving-children

Busybody townsfolk caused a lollipop man of 10 years to believe he could be fired for high fiving children.

Father Jim Hewitson, 59, who has helped kids cross the road in rain, wind and snow for the past decade, was terrified he could lose his job near Galston Primary School, East Ayrshire.

The former farmer believes he has been banned from high fiving, after being told a complaint had been made about him to the council.

On January 13, the school sent a message on its app instructing parents not to allow their kids to engage with Jim in such a manner, causing hundreds of parents to defend his honour on social media.

However, a council spokesperson has since told Metro.co.uk that no such complaint was made and they were happy with his ‘excellent work’.

Locals had warned Jim he could be out of a job, following recent cases of other lollipop men across the country being banned from high fiving children as it was deemed inappropriate.

In 2018, Bryan Broom resigned in Hull following similar complaints, while a Greater Manchester council reversed a ban it had imposed on stopping Colin Spencer from high-fiving children.

The message from Galston Primary School read: ‘Could all parents please ask their children to stop giving Jim the crossing patroller or his road crossing sign a high five when he takes them across the road.

‘A complaint has been made to the council about this behaviour and Jim has asked us to make parents aware of this to avoid any further complaints.

‘Thanks for your support in this matter’.

Jim said on Tuesday: ‘I was told that I could get sacked on the spot, however my boss came out after the complaint was made and told me directly that I wouldn’t lose my job which was a relief.

‘I felt upset about it, I was questioning everything I was doing.’

Parents took to social media in outrage to defend Jim saying he was a ‘pillar of the community’ and a ‘kind and caring man with not a bad bone in his body’, adding it was a ‘sad day’.

But they needn’t have worried as East Ayrshire Council said Jim has not been banned from high-fiving the children – in fact it is the opposite and said his approach kept kids safe.

Andrew Kennedy, Head of Facilities and Property Management said: ‘Our school crossing patrollers provide a friendly face for the journey to school as well as an important assistance to children and their parents crossing roads to get to school safely.

‘Information was issued via the school app that has caused concern and I would clarify that the crossing patroller was not officially instructed to stop the young people high fiving him.

‘When this issue was further raised with the council, the service manager assured the crossing patroller that he has our full support for the excellent work that he has carried out over the last ten years.

‘While he is there to support children crossing safely his positive attitude and engaging approach with the young people is encouraged.’