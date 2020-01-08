businessman-on-5,000-mile-sailing-trip-missing-after-yacht-found-crashed-off-egyptian-coast

A Scottish businessman who set off on a 5,000-mile sailing trip has gone missing after his boat washed up off the coast of Egypt.

Colin Finnie lost contact with family and authorities towards the end of his voyage across the Indian Ocean from Australia.

The 67-year-old’s yacht Simba was reportedly found crashed on a reef but he was not on board. The Scottish Sun has reported that grandfather Mr Finnie, from Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, was planning to be home for Christmas when he vanished at sea.

The former hotelier was last in contact with his family on December 7 when he was just 300 miles away from his destination of Port Ghalib, Egypt.

A search was launched, which ended in the discovery of the empty 44ft vessel on the Marsa Alam reef in the Red Sea on December 13.

Mr Finnie was found to have last signalled close to the Australian territory of Christmas Island on October 25.

His worried wife took to social media to make an appeal, stating: “He was in storms and low on fuel.

“I have been in contact with [the] Foreign Office and Coastguard and the Egyptian authorities are actively looking for him.

“I know it’s a long shot but I am trying everything.”