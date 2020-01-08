businessman-on-5,000-mile-sailing-trip-missing-after-yacht-found-crashed-off-egyptian-coast

A Scottish businessman who set off on a 5,000-mile sailing trip has gone missing after his boat washed up off the coast of Egypt.
Colin Finnie lost contact with family and authorities towards the end of his voyage across the Indian Ocean from Australia.
The 67-year-old’s yacht Simba was reportedly found crashed on a reef but he was not on board. The Scottish Sun has reported that grandfather Mr Finnie, from Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, was planning to be home for Christmas when he vanished at sea.
The former hotelier was last in contact with his family on December 7 when he was just 300 miles away from his destination of Port Ghalib, Egypt.
A search was launched, which ended in the discovery of the empty 44ft vessel on the Marsa Alam reef in the Red Sea on December 13.
Mr Finnie was found to have last signalled close to the Australian territory of Christmas Island on October 25.
His worried wife took to social media to make an appeal, stating: “He was in storms and low on fuel.
“I have been in contact with [the] Foreign Office and Coastguard and the Egyptian authorities are actively looking for him.
“I know it’s a long shot but I am trying everything.”
A source told The Scottish Sun: “Colin was planning to be back in Scotland for Christmas.
“He had come a long way and was nearing the final stage of his journey. It’s just such a shock that this has happened.”
Mr Finnie was said to have been excited about the prospect of bringing the yacht, which sells for up to £300,000, back on his own from Australia.
He once owned the Aberdeen Northern Hotel, which was put on the market for £1.5 million in 2017.
The BoatWatch website stated: “The last known contact with FINNIE was on Saturday 07 DEC 2019 when he was about 300 NM (nautical miles) away from his destination.”
The Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing while sailing in the Red Sea and are in contact with Egyptian authorities.”