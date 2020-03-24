businesses-work-to-protect-employees-reporting-for-duty

by: Whitney Burney
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 25 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 26 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS,
Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at essential businesses are working to keep
healthy as they continue working.
This comes after a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. The order requires all Michigan residents to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.
Whitmer’s office
wrote in exemptions for essential businesses, like gas stations, grocery stores
and banks.
“I’m not sure
that anyone could have fully prepared for COVID-19 and the implications of this
virus,” Tim Mackay with Level One Bank said.
Level One has 16
banks across Michigan. Mackay says the rise in cases, coupled with the stay at
home order, has forced them to change some practices.
“Early last
week, we made the decision to close our lobbies and make them accessible by
appointment only, while maintaining our drive ups as full service,” Mackay
said.
The bank says at
this point, nearly 95% of their staff is working remotely, while about 60
employees are still working at the bank locations. To keep the workers healthy,
the bank says they’ve also hired crews to do additional cleaning.
The order also has
exemptions for childcare providers, so those who are still working have a place
to bring their kids.
“I know some
of my parents, if they didn’t have to go to work, they wouldn’t,” childcare
provider Wanda Thomas said.
Thomas says since
the stay-at-home order issued Monday, she’s seen fewer parents showing up for
services. She says to protect the kids, herself and her own family, she’s had
to make changes.
“What I
decided to do as of yesterday is to just take the kids at the door because
before I was allowing everyone to come inside and I’d just wipe down as they
leave,” Thomas said. “It feels bad to me because it’s like I’m blocking
them out, but it’s just what I have to do right now. It’s just for the time
being.”
Both the bank and
Thomas say, though this outbreak has come with many changes, they’re happy to
help when their community needs it.
“We put our
own selves on the line to try to help and sometimes it goes unappreciated, but
we do what we can do and put our best in it,” said Thomas.
Thomas says her
facility will remain open until she receives direction otherwise.
Level One Banks
say during this time, they’ll be working with their clients who have loans on
repayment schedules. The bank plans to waive fees and charges. They say
they want to continue being there for their clients.
“We want our clients
to know that we’re here for them and we’re committed to making sure we help
both our commercial small businesses and consumers through this difficult
time,” Mackay said.
As of now, Whitmer’s executive order will be in effect until April 13.
