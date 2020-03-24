businesses-work-to-protect-employees-reporting-for-duty

by: Whitney Burney

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 25 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 26 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS,

Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at essential businesses are working to keep

healthy as they continue working.

This comes after a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. The order requires all Michigan residents to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

Whitmer’s office

wrote in exemptions for essential businesses, like gas stations, grocery stores

and banks.

“I’m not sure

that anyone could have fully prepared for COVID-19 and the implications of this

virus,” Tim Mackay with Level One Bank said.

Level One has 16

banks across Michigan. Mackay says the rise in cases, coupled with the stay at

home order, has forced them to change some practices.

“Early last

week, we made the decision to close our lobbies and make them accessible by

appointment only, while maintaining our drive ups as full service,” Mackay

said.

The bank says at

this point, nearly 95% of their staff is working remotely, while about 60

employees are still working at the bank locations. To keep the workers healthy,

the bank says they’ve also hired crews to do additional cleaning.

The order also has

exemptions for childcare providers, so those who are still working have a place

to bring their kids.

“I know some

of my parents, if they didn’t have to go to work, they wouldn’t,” childcare

provider Wanda Thomas said.

Thomas says since

the stay-at-home order issued Monday, she’s seen fewer parents showing up for

services. She says to protect the kids, herself and her own family, she’s had

to make changes.

“What I

decided to do as of yesterday is to just take the kids at the door because

before I was allowing everyone to come inside and I’d just wipe down as they

leave,” Thomas said. “It feels bad to me because it’s like I’m blocking

them out, but it’s just what I have to do right now. It’s just for the time

being.”

Both the bank and

Thomas say, though this outbreak has come with many changes, they’re happy to

help when their community needs it.

“We put our

own selves on the line to try to help and sometimes it goes unappreciated, but

we do what we can do and put our best in it,” said Thomas.

Thomas says her

facility will remain open until she receives direction otherwise.

Level One Banks

say during this time, they’ll be working with their clients who have loans on

repayment schedules. The bank plans to waive fees and charges. They say

they want to continue being there for their clients.

“We want our clients

to know that we’re here for them and we’re committed to making sure we help

both our commercial small businesses and consumers through this difficult

time,” Mackay said.

As of now, Whitmer’s executive order will be in effect until April 13.

