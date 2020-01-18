businesses-warned-there-will-be-‘no-alignment-with-eu-regulations-post-brexit’

There will be no alignment with EU regulations after Brexit meaning some businesses will suffer, chancellor Sajid Javid has admitted.

With less than two weeks to go until the UK leaves the European Union, the Conservative politician said the Treasury would not lend support to manufacturers that favour EU rules, as they have had three years to prepare.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he urged businesses to ‘adjust’ but insisted the economy would thrive in the long-term.

He said: ‘There will not be alignment, we will not be a ruletaker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union – and we will do this by the end of the year.

‘We’re … talking about companies that have known since 2016 that we are leaving the EU.’

Addressing concerns among some UK business sectors about leaving without a new deal to reduce border friction, he added: ‘Once we’ve got this agreement in place with our European friends, we will continue to be one of the most successful economies on Earth.’

Despite the chancellor’s reassurance of long-term prosperity, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has warned that no regulatory alignment with the EU after Brexit could lead to price rises.

Chief operating officer Tim Rycroft said: ‘Food and drink manufacturers will be deeply concerned by the Chancellor’s suggestion that there will not be regulatory alignment with the EU post-Brexit.

‘This represents the death knell for frictionless trade.

‘It will mean businesses will have to adjust to costly new checks, processes and procedures, that will act as a barrier to frictionless trade with the EU and may well result in price rises.’

Mr Javid will next week travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum, which puts leaders from business in the same room as key players from politics, charity and academia.

He is expected to sell his vision for Britain’s economy post-Brexit at the event, which sees many business and investment deals take place.

In his interview with the Financial Times, the Tory politician hinted of tax rises in the upcoming budget, saying he was determined to take the ‘hard decisions you need to sometimes, especially at the start of a new government’.

When asked specifically about taxation he replied: ‘You’ll have to wait for the Budget.’