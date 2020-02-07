business-interview:-tech-billionaire-stewart-butterfield-wages-war-with-microsoft

Londoners spend most waking hours gawking at, reading and replying to emails in what usually feels like a waste of time.

Speak to anyone on their way to work and they’ll say email is the bane of their lives, a way for companies to micro-manage them and sometimes ruin their evenings and weekends.

Most inboxes are jammed, so much so that many have stopped looking at them altogether (a high-risk, but effective, strategy) or flick through them so fast that they are not properly read. It wasn’t supposed to be this way – and this is where Slack comes in.

Based in San Francisco, the company has created an instant messaging service for the workplace – think modern MSN Messenger – and it is slick.

Like so many Silicon Valley success stories the value is in the design and usability, rather than the tech itself.

The system allows pictures and documents to be shared among colleagues and clients easily, and makes email feel clunky. Current UK Slack customers include Monzo, Marks & Spencer, the BBC and the Home Office.

The man behind the service is Canadian Stewart Butterfield who founded the company in 2013 and became a billionaire overnight when it floated last summer.

He sits in a top floor, glass office overlooking the San Francisco financial district – unassuming and softly spoken, there’s little fanfare about him.

Musical rather than sporty, he has a ukulele in the corner, which is typical San Fran, a place that gave birth to the hippy and counter-culture movements in the US.

Perhaps it is not surprising he ended up in America’s most liberal city, given that his father fled the US to go and live in a commune in Canada and avoid the draft for the Vietnam War. Dressed in a black expensive jacket, he comes across cool, laid-back and thoughtful.

But despite the West Coast demeanour he’s locked in a fierce war with America’s third-largest tech company, 200 times the size of his – Microsoft.

Microsoft believes it owns the messaging space, given that its Outlook product has dominated the office for 20 years, and has a rival instant messaging service called Microsoft Teams, launched in 2016, as a direct response to Slack.

Latest data shows Microsoft has 20 million users, while Slack has 12 million, and the battle has turned ugly.

Shortly after Slack floated, Microsoft put out a statement listing some of Teams’ biggest customers. It was supposed to reassert dominance but instead made Microsoft look insecure.

Butterfield says: “We are half a per cent in terms of revenue size and they feel strongly enough that they’re going to put our metrics into their press release. I don’t think they’ve ever done that with any company before.

“It speaks to the importance of this space for them.”

Since floating Slack’s share price has gone from $38 to $22, a sign that investors are not sure if the company can beat Microsoft in the long run.

For Slack to win the war it will have to gain traction in the banking, finance and legal sectors, all of them industries notorious for wanting to manage their own internal systems.

These sectors are also wary that Slack is addictive and can slow productivity, especially among junior workers who spend all day messaging one another.

Butterfield accepts the criticism, adding that he is aware some people faff about on Slack.

Workers are also under pressure to reply to messages instantly, and feel as if they can never switch off.

Butterfield adds: “People have to come up with social conventions. People have two decades of experience using email at this point and have internalised a lot of this etiquette.

“Very few people have that with Slack.The usage will evolve and we feel a big obligation to support people and help with training.

“Information overload echoes every technological change.”

Listening to Butterfield’s take on Microsoft is both invigorating and unnerving. Back home even the most ambitious people tend to keep their dreams under wraps, and while the UK’s tech scene has spawned some great companies, they can be counted on one hand.

In contrast San Francisco and Silicon Valley house more billionaires per capita than anywhere else in the world, and the money is in the hands of the young.

The Bay is crawling with thrusting techies, some no older than 30 but with millions in their bank accounts via share options from the latest IPO or sale to private equity.

Butterfield says the UK can do the same in time.

“There’s nothing in the water. For the Bay area Intel, Hewlett Packard and other companies planted this seed.

“That generation created tens of thousands of people who made a million bucks and all of them were angel investors in other companies and all of them had great contacts and experience. It’s just an amazing place to come.”

But there is a dark side to San Francisco, which has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the US.

On the way to Butterfield’s office and badly jetlagged I entered Walgreens to buy some vitamins.

Four homeless people, one with a syringe, rush into the store and steal all the chocolate and soft drinks they can get their hands on and run out. The security guard shrugged at me, he’d seen it many times before.

Butterfield, who has a philosophy master’s from Cambridge, says many problems stem from the criminal justice system in the US, something that he would like to see reformed.

“We ended up in a bad place somehow. We imprison way too many people, it does a lot of damage.

“There’s a legacy of racism in the US. White and black people use illegal drugs around the same rate but black people are ten times more likely to be in prison for it.

“If a black person is accused of a crime they’ll use the mugshot taken, bleary-eyed, and for the white person they’ll use the yearbook photo.”

He adds that by sending so many people to prison, many cannot find jobs or housing upon release because of their criminal records.

It’s something he says he wants to engage with at some point.

But before the 45-year-old turns his hand to social justice and politics, he must see off Microsoft first.