burnt-body-of-retired-naval-officer-recovered-from-badlapur-near-mumbai

The officer’s wife, who had accompanied him to Mumbai was missing, cops said (Representational)

Thane:

The charred body of a retired naval officer was found at his flat in the Badlapur township of Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Guddu Singh, aged 50 years.

Mr Singh, who lived in Delhi, had come to Badlapur with his wife three days ago to sell off his flat, said a police officer.

Around 1.30 am, neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the house and alerted the police.

After breaking open the door, the police found Mr Singh’s body which was completely burnt, said senior police inspector LM Sariputra of Badlapur police station.

His wife was missing, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death as of now and the body has been sent for autopsy, he said.