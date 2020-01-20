burns-night:-five-food-events-happening-this-weekend-so-you-can-gorge-on-scottish-grub

Burns Night is coming up this weekend.

The annual celebration of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, whose most famous work includes Auld Lang Syne, will see festivities taking place across London to honour many of Scotland’s traditions.

Fancy getting in on the fun? We’ve rounded up five of the best food-focused events in the city.

Whisky? Check. Scottish cuisine? Of course. Haggis? Aye.

Classic cuisine with a side of Scottish culture

Want to add a touch of culture to your evening?

For those who want more out of their evening than a glass of whiskey and haggis at the local pub (though we’re all for that, too), head to Tate Britain.

Back again for 2020, the museum will be hosting a night in celebration of the Bard of Ayrshire, with food, art and music on the menu.

Sip on a glass of Pol Roger champagne as you’re given a private tour of the country’s finest artworks, before settling in for a four-course meal at the Rex Whistler restaurant to the tune of bagpipes. The menu features everything from Cullen skink (smoked haddock soup) to ‘Haggis, Neeps & Tatties’ and three Scottish cheeses.

Other luxurious extras include a recital of Burns’ ‘An Ode to A Haggis’ poem, to be enjoyed with a glass of Glenfarclas 21-year-old Speyside Single Malt Whisky (probably the way Robert intended), as well as an optional wine pairing.

When and where: Saturday 25 January, Tate Britain Westminster

Price: From £79

Scottish sandwiches and single malt

For one night only, Hawksmoor will be treating its guests to a Scottish-inspired pop-ups that’s all about… sandwiches.

Sure, it’s not the conventional route to Burns Night celebrations, but we like an unusual take.

The steakhouse chain has teamed up with Visions Canteen and Craigellachie Single Malt Scotch to create a refined evening without the traditional fanfare – meaning no haggis, no kilts and no poetry.

Instead, you can dig into a range of sandwiches such as Fish Supper (fried cod, Sichuan potato noodles and XO mayo) and Mumbai Medley (Amchur potatoes, kachumber, tamarind chutney and raita).

There are also sides such as bacon fries (we like the sound of that), salt and vinegar chicharonnes – kind of like fried pork belly – served with pineapple ketchup, as well as mini Kilmarnock-style steak pies.

Guzzle it down with a glass of 13-year-old Craigellachie – because some traditions should not be messed with (or try the hipster-esque whisky cocktails, if you fancy – no judgement here).

When and where: Saturday 25 January, Hawksmoor Spitalfields

Price: Depends what you order, really.

Haggis-making, the Highlands and a dance

Scottish street food company-turned-franchise, Mac & Wild, is celebrating its roots by hosting a two-day shindig at its Spitalfields site.

From Ceilidh dancing and live music, to bone marrow whisky and Scottish grub – get the kilt on and let’s pretend we’re in the Highlands (or on the set of Outlander, maybe?)

The restaurant has joined forces with Copper Dog to supply a special cocktail menu and there’s also a small cabin where you can hide away to have a natter with mates before heading over to the haggis-making station.

Munch on Haggis pops, Dirty Haggis chips, the vegan Bloody Roots Burger, the Sustainable Burger or the Venison burger – a mouthwatering dream featuring a wild venison patty, molten cheese, haggis hash, mayo and crispy onion.

As Mac & Wild says, it’s a time of ‘hoolies and shenanigans aplenty’. We like the sound of that.

When and where: Friday 24 January and Saturday 25 January, Mac & Wild Spitalfields

Price: Tickets cost £10 (includes a complimentary cocktail)

Tag along to a Scottish house party (that isn’t really a house party)

Scots and Sassenachs looking for a low-key experience are in for a treat.

The Little Blue Door, essentially a bar in house party format, is hosting a Burns Night-themed bash with haggis pops (deep-fried) – supplied by Mac & Wild – and the Haggis Burger, a signature dish made by the housemates.

This dreamy concoctions is made with a haggis-filled patty, topped with smoked cheddar and whisky chilli sauce.

Like any good house party, there’ll also be a free house punch, as well as Balvenie and Glenfiddich whisky specials, lots of decorations, a bagpipe show and a DJ.

Throw on a pair of tartan trews or a kilt, and you’re golden. Slàinte Mhath!

When and where: Saturday 25 January, The Little Blue Door, Fulham

Price: The more drams, the more pounds

Do Burns Night on a boat

Don’t fancy sipping an Irn Bru or a glass of whisky in a cramped pub?

All aboard, as the Bateaux London transforms from your average sea voyage vessel into a ‘highlander’s dream’.

The two hour and 45-minute journey includes a five-course meal with everything from seared salmon to baked haggis with neeps and tatties in a thyme jus, raspberry cranachan trifle and a wee amuse-bouche.



Sip on your dram of whisky as you take in the views, as a professional pianist and a violinist set the mood.

When and where: Saturday 25 January, all over the Thames via Bateaux London

Price: £79 per person with upgrades available

MORE: People are horrified by a diet ‘cheesecake’ made from cornflakes and spreadable cheese

MORE: Pret launches 15 new vegan products

MORE: Seven of the most romantic restaurants to take your Valentine in 2020