burnley-vs.-tottenham-hotspur:-how-to-watch,-schedule,-live-stream-info,-game-time,-tv-channel

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Sports
John koli0

Who’s PlayingTottenham Hotspur @ BurnleyCurrent Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-10-7; Burnley 11-12-5What to Know Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 12: 30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley has some work to do to even out the 1-6-1 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start. On Saturday, Burnley and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. Speaking of close games: Tottenham fell a goal shy of Wolverhampton on Sunday, losing 3-2. Spurs are 11-10-7 (40 points) and Burnley is 11-12-5 (38 points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Tottenham in the standings.How To WatchWho:  Burnley vs. Tottenham HotspurWhen:  Saturday at 12: 30 p.m. ETWhere:  Turf MoorTV:  NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming:  fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow:  CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryTottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last eight games against Burnley.Dec 07, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Burnley 0Feb 23, 2019 – Burnley 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1Dec 15, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 0Dec 23, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Burnley 0Aug 27, 2017 – Burnley 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1Apr 01, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 0Dec 18, 2016 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1Dec 17, 2016 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1

Related Posts

ranji-trophy:-jaydev-unadkat-shines-as-saurashtra-pull-off-close-win-against-baroda

Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat Shines As Saurashtra Pull Off Close Win Against Baroda

John koli
premier-league-tv-schedule,-fixtures,-results,-scores:-manchester-united-and-manchester-city-meet

Premier League TV schedule, fixtures, results, scores: Manchester United and Manchester City meet

John koli
women’s-t20-world-cup:-harmanpreet-kaur-says-don’t-want-to-stop-shafali-verma-from-playing-big-shots

Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Says Don’t Want To Stop Shafali Verma From Playing Big Shots

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *