burnley-vs-arsenal-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary of Burnley vs Arsenal.

HALF-TIME: Torriera replaces Saka

CLOSE! McNeil flashes a shot over the bar (29 mins)

TACKLE! Tarkowski with a last-ditch effort (21 mins)

MISS! Aubameyang when through one-on-one (14 mins)​

MISS! Lacazette with a free header (2min)

Confirmed starting line-ups

With kick-off scheduled for 2pm GMT, follow all the goals and action LIVE at Turf Moor.

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-02T15:09:44.323Z

50 mins: There’s a lack of fluency in Arsenal’s play that we have seen in recent weeks – the space between midfield in attack just seems to be so big and Burnley are finding it easy to pick off the passes.It’s going to take a piece of magic to unlock that defence today, you’d expect.

KICK OFF

2020-02-02T15:02:32.060Z

SECOND HALFWe’re back underway at Turf Moor. A big 45 minutes ahead for Arsenal. They simply have to win.

SUBS

2020-02-02T15:01:47.933Z

Change at the break for ArsenalLucas Torreira is coming on at the interval with Saka going off after struggling with that earlier knock.That will see Xhaka move to left-back.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T14:51:34.140Z

Simon Collings on the first-half action”Arsenal are probably glad the half-time whistle went when it did there as Burnley have got back into this. Luiz has his arm around Saka as they walk off, while Bellerin pulls Martinelli over for a chat. Arsenal need their senior players to step up in the second half.”

HALF TIME

2020-02-02T14:47:18.030Z

HALF TIME | Burnley 0-0 ArsenalWell, we’ve had chances at both ends but Mikel Arteta will be slightly disappointed with the scoreline. Will we see goals in the second half?

2020-02-02T14:45:38.000Z

45 mins: One minute of added time.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-02T14:44:51.783Z

44 mins: Ozil goes into the book for dissent to the referee after his second foul in as many minutes.The home support cheer the decision louder than anything else we’ve heard today.

2020-02-02T14:43:38.363Z

42 mins: Burnley are warming up now and finishing the half strongly.Westwood’s free-kick is flicked on at the front post and it just flashes wide of the far post.

2020-02-02T14:40:53.000Z

40 mins: It’s Burnley’s turn to apply the pressure now with Hendrick going close and then Lowton’s cross finds Mee at the far post, but he heads over.

2020-02-02T14:36:48.000Z

36 mins: Chance! Aubameyang effort saved!Superb move from Arsenal as Aubameyang makes a run in behind and Xhaka picks him out with a dink over the top.But Pope is off his line quickly to block the lob attempt. Another chance gone.

2020-02-02T14:34:27.366Z

33 mins: Wood appears to get a shove from Luiz when going up for an aerial challenge but the referee doesn’t agree.Seconds later, the towering striker causes problems at the far post for Bellerin but it’s smart goalkeeping from Leno to claim the ball.

2020-02-02T14:31:16.493Z

29 mins: McNeil goes close!It’s become an even contest now with neither side really carving out any chances.But then the Clarets burst forward with McNeil, who looks up and tries his luck from 25 yards and only a couple of feet over the bar. Another good chance for Burnley goes begging.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T14:28:55.803Z

Simon Collings at Turf Moor”We have seen this several times under Arteta already, where Arsenal start and dominate games well but do not convert that into goals. It’s happened here as Arsenal have missed two great chances to go ahead. They won’t want that to prove costly later on.”

2020-02-02T14:26:19.206Z

24 mins: More injury problems for Arsenal.Saka goes down, perhaps from that earlier knock, drawing boos from the home crowd. Arsenal have only got Sokratis available as a defender to come on, with Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney both injured.The 18-year-old is going to come back on, but for how long is anyone’s guess.

2020-02-02T14:23:14.403Z

21 mins: Stunning challenge from Tarkowski!How have Arsenal not scored? Ozil’s shot ricochets kindly into Lacazette’s path and as he goes to hit it, Tarkowski gets a toe in. The Frenchman takes a clump of the pitch and hurts his foot, but what an intervention that was.

2020-02-02T14:19:23.760Z

18 mins: Rodriguez effort saved by Leno!All it took was one long ball up to Wood, who chests it down and Rodriguez, with a touch, hits it low and hard from 20 yards. Leno gets down well to push it wide for a corner, but that danger remains for the Gunners on the break.

2020-02-02T14:15:37.360Z

14 mins: Aubameyang miss!Oh dear oh dear, he won’t have fun watching that one back tonight.A brilliant pass from Luiz puts in the Gabonese striker and the flag stays down, but he spurns the chance with a poor effort! That should have been 1-0.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T14:13:38.756Z

Simon Collings at Turf Moor”A solid start from Arsenal, who have settled well here. Guendouzi is particularly throwing himself about, hurling into tackles and generally being a nuisance. He’s already tangled with Cork off the ball and it is safe to say the Burnley fans aren’t happy.”

2020-02-02T14:12:18.020Z

11 mins: Burnley are starting to get a hold on the game and are continuing to press high to force an error from the midfield two of Guendouzi and Xhaka.It very nearly worked a moment or two ago after a loose pass from Guendouzi but Wood failed to make it count.

2020-02-02T14:07:14.130Z

7 mins: Saka has lined up at left-back but he’s playing very far forward on the flank, curling in a tremendous cross and Aubameyang is inches away from reaching it.

Can’t see the Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news, TV channel and latest score today blog? Click here for the desktop version.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Team news

Head coach Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender David Luiz. Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who are coming back from ankle and thigh injuries respectively, could make the squad too but neither should start.

That means Bukayo Saka should stay at left-back and on the opposite flank Hector Bellerin is expected to start. New signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both not fit to feature.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should continue their partnership, while ahead of them Arteta has a dilemma. Gabriel Martinelli has shone in recent weeks, but now Aubameyang is back his place on the left is under threat.

The Brazilian could therefore shift to the right and that means Nicolas Pepe would drop out of the starting XI. Eddie Nketiah scored against Bournemouth on Monday but should make way so Alexandre Lacazette can lead the line again.