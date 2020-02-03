burnley-vs-arsenal-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary of Burnley vs Arsenal.

The Gunners begin the day in 12th, having won just once in the league since early December, with Burnley level on points with today’s opponents after back-to-back wins.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz are back from suspension, but Mikel Arteta must decide whether to start Alexandre Lacazette, who is without an away goal almost a year.

Burnley could hand a debut to Josh Brownhill, who arrived on Thursday from Bristol City.

With kick-off scheduled for 2pm GMT, follow all the goals and action LIVE at Turf Moor.

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-02T12:10:13.713Z

Predicted XIWith the below in mind, here’s how reporter Simon Collings expects Mikel Arteta to go with today.Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

2020-02-02T11:46:28.366Z

Team newsBurnley’s new signing Josh Brownhill could be included in their squad.Brownhill has joined the Clarets for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, with striker Nahki Wells moving in the opposite direction.Defender Phil Bardsley will return to contention following a back problem, but midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and striker Ashley Barnes (hernia operation) are still out.

2020-02-02T11:41:50.773Z

Team newsHead coach Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender David Luiz.Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who are coming back from ankle and thigh injuries respectively, could make the squad too but neither should start. That means Bukayo Saka should stay at left-back and on the opposite flank Hector Bellerin is expected to start. New signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both not fit to feature. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should continue their partnership, while ahead of them Arteta has a dilemma.Gabriel Martinelli has shone in recent weeks, but now Aubameyang is back his place on the left is under threat. The Brazilian could therefore shift to the right and that means Nicolas Pepe would drop out of the starting XI.Eddie Nketiah scored against Bournemouth on Monday but should make way so Alexandre Lacazette can lead the line again.

2020-02-02T11:39:06.280Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Burnley vs Arsenal.We will bring you the latest team news in the build-up to kick-off, with Simon Collings at Turf Moor.

Can’t see the Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news, TV channel and latest score today blog? Click here for the desktop version.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Team news

Head coach Mikel Arteta is boosted by the return of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender David Luiz. Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, who are coming back from ankle and thigh injuries respectively, could make the squad too but neither should start.

That means Bukayo Saka should stay at left-back and on the opposite flank Hector Bellerin is expected to start. New signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari are both not fit to feature.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira should continue their partnership, while ahead of them Arteta has a dilemma. Gabriel Martinelli has shone in recent weeks, but now Aubameyang is back his place on the left is under threat.

The Brazilian could therefore shift to the right and that means Nicolas Pepe would drop out of the starting XI. Eddie Nketiah scored against Bournemouth on Monday but should make way so Alexandre Lacazette can lead the line again.