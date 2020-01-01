burnley-v-aston-villa:-how-to-watch-premier-league-on-tv-and-live-stream

Aston Villa travel to Burnley in a bid to reverse their descent into the Premier League relegation mire.

The Villans have struggled to stick points on the board over Christmas and their turmoil was compounded with a 3-0 defeat ti Watford last weekend.

Burnley remain inconsistent – with a stack of wins and defeats to nil – but continue sit comfortably in the upper regions of the bottom half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Aston Villa?

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 12: 30pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 12: 00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Burnley are an all-or-nothing side who seem to pick the right times to claim points against those around them while leaving the elite sides to their own business.

Villa arrive at Turf Moor in increasingly dire straits despite the best efforts of Jack Grealish. It could be another rough afternoon for Dean Smith’s men.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Aston Villa