burning-big-rig-closes-northbound-interstate-5-in-castaic

All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed because of a burning semi-truck on the freeway.

The closure is at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Travelers headed north out of Los Angeles are advised to avoid the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is working with a crew from Angeles National Forest to extinguish the truck and the quarter-acre brush fire caused by the burning semi. The brush fire is not spreading quickly.