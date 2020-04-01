burn-notice-and-5-series-ready-to-binge-on-amazon-prime-video

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 21: Actors Dule Hill (L) and James Roday speak onstage at the “Psych” reunion and movie sneak peek during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Amazon Prime

We all have a little extra time on our hands these days. Which means binge-watching ALL of the shows. We are all watching and waiting for the next new show to drop. But what if we told you there are some old gems out there on Amazon Prime Video that waiting to be watched — or in some cases rewatched?

Amazon Prime Video is home to some amazing new TV shows like Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But we aren’t here to talk about those. We want to tell you about some of our old favorites in Amazon Prime Video that are still worth the binge.

1. Psych

Psych was a TV show that aired 2006 – 2014 on USA network. It stars James Roday, as self-proclaimed psychic Shawn Spencer, and Dule Hill, as Shawn’s level headed friend Gus. Throughout the course of the show, this duo works closely with the Santa Barbara Police Department to solve crimes that occur in the area.

This show is not your typical law and crime show. I like to think of it more as a live version of Scooby-Doo. These two are also getting into something that they shouldn’t be. They usually come up with fake identities, sneak around and always seem to put the pieces together before anyone else. The lightheartedness of this show makes it the perfect binge.