burglar-reece-dempster-jailed-for-life-after-sexually-assaulting-and-murdering-89-year-old-widow

A 23-year-old burglar who sexually assaulted and murdered an 89-year-old widow in her home in Tottenham has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years.

Reece Dempster broke into the home of “independent” and “feisty” Dorothy Woolmer while she slept in August last year.​

The killer, who said he had been drinking gin and smoking crack beforehand, sexually assaulted the elderly woman – who was less than 5ft tall and had the bone condition osteoporosis – and battered her around the head and body, inflicting fatal injuries.

He fled the scene the following morning, later telling an acquaintance that he “only got a hundred quid”, adding: “It wasn’t even worth it.”

Dempster, who is 6ft 3in tall, changed his pleas on the third day of his trial at the Old Bailey, admitting one count of murder and two of assault by penetration. He previously admitted burglary and manslaughter.

The court heard Mrs Woolmer suffered severe injuries to her head and groin area after being attacked by Dempster at her home in Waltheof Gardens overnight between August 3 and 4 last year.

Dempster spent about seven hours in Mrs Woolmer’s home after breaking in through a back door, arming himself with a truncheon he found in the elderly victim’s downstairs cupboard while looking for cash.

He fled the scene as dawn broke, vomiting several times on the way.

Mrs Woolmer’s lifeless and bloodied body was found, semi-naked, in her bed, by her sister and a close friend who were concerned when she failed to answer the door for her morning newspaper.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told jurors how Dempster had carried out some gardening work for the victim the previous month, and returned to burgle it, saying he had “cased the premises”.

The court heard Dempster later told his former partner Nikita Richards he had been smoking crack and drinking gin.

“I went off and I went to rob a house. I think I hurt someone.”

He added: “I just blacked out and then I turned a light on and there was blood everywhere.

“And then I ran.

“It’s really bad, it’s really bad. I wasn’t expecting anyone to be in there. I’m going to be in so much trouble.”

Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff described the case as “one of the most disturbing I have ever encountered”.

He added: “Even the most experienced officers were shocked at the extent of the violence and the depth of the defendant’s depravity.

“To have her life ended by this man’s monstrous acts is beyond tragic.”

