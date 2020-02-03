burglar-raped-and-murdered-widow-aged-89-in-her-own-home,-court-hears

An 89-year-old widow was raped and murdered in her own home by a burglar who broke in to search for money, the Old Bailey heard today.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead on her bed by her best friend after concerns that the pensioner had not answered the door to collect her Sunday newspaper.

The 4ft 11inches tall elderly woman, who weighed just 50kgs, had been repeatedly beaten over the head and evidence suggests she had been raped and sexually assaulted, jurors heard.

Reece Dempster, 23, is accused of breaking into Mrs Woolmer’s Tottenham home on the night of August 3 last year, before sexually assaulting and murdering her at some point in more than seven hours before he left the area.

He has admitted responsibility for the killing, but insists he cannot remember the attack and was so drunk at the time that he did not know what he was doing.

Reece Dempster in court (PA)

“It is the prosecution case that Reece Dempster went to Dorothy Woolmer’s address looking for money”, said prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC.

“You will hear he had been there once before to do some gardening. He had ‘cased the premises’. He knew a vulnerable elderly lady lived there.

“CCTV evidence that evening indicates he may have been drinking, but he clearly knew what he was doing.

“He broke in – probably using a key via the back door – he was a trespasser. He looked for money downstairs.

“He moved upstairs and found Dorothy Woolmer alone in her bed. He attacked her, battering her about the head numerous times, probably because he wanted to know where the money was kept, before sexually assaulting her.”

Mr Orchard said Dempster eventually left the home just before 6am on August 4, taking with him Mrs Woolmer’s purse and two bottles of alcohol. He later told police he had stolen just £100.

Jurors heard the pensioner, known to friends as Dot, lived alone since the death of her husband of 64 years, Ken, in October 2017.

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning when Mrs Woolmer did not answer the door to collect her newspaper and pass on some vegetables.

Her best friend, Anne Hasler, tried to ring her but there was no answer, and with another friend she went into the home using a spare key.

“In the main upstairs bedroom, they found Dorothy Woolmer”, said Mr Orchard.

“She was lying half-naked on her back on the bed. Her legs were apart.

“It was obvious she had been attacked and severely beaten. She appeared dead. They called 999.”

Mr Orchard said despite her age Mrs Woolmer was “feisty” and enjoyed her independence, and kept her home clean and tidy.

Dempster’s DNA was found at the scene, and Mr Justice Edis told the jury this morning he has admitted manslaughter but denies intending to kill Mrs Woolmer.

Dempster also says he has “no memory” of what happened and he will argue he was so intoxicated at the time that he had not formed an intention to attack the victim.

The judge warned jurors the evidence tbye will hear is “very distressing” but said they must “stand back from the horror of what happened” when making their decisions.

Dempster, of no fixed address, denies murder, rape, and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

The trial continues.