burglar-ransacked-home-of-pensioner,-81,-as-she-lay-dead-on-the-floor

A burglar who discovered an elderly woman lying dead during a break-in simply stepped over her body and carried on ransacking her home, a court heard.

Carl Port, 50, forced his way inside 81-year-old Jean Whitmore’s property in Hall Green, Birmingham, in April last year.

She had passed away at least 10 days earlier and was still sprawled out on her living room floor when Port entered, yet he still helped himself to her bank card and jewellery among other items before making off.

He managed to use her card 12 times before the police followed up on worried calls from her neighbours and found her body.

Port, who admitted fraud, denied burglary but was convicted and jailed for six years.

West Midlands Police initially treated the incident as a murder, but a post-mortem found she had passed away from natural causes.

CCTV footage showed Port using the card at shops, a pub and cash machines.

The receipt from a declined payment he had tried to make at a pawn shop was found in his wallet when police arrested him on July 15 at his home, a three-minute walk away from Jean’s house.

Officers found jars full of jewellery in his home and campervan, including a watch belonging to her late father.

Port pleaded guilty to 12 counts of fraud but denied burglary.

He was found guilty on Monday after a four-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

DC Alan Reeves said after the trial: ‘Port must have known [Jean] was dead, as he would have walked over her in order to get into the house and steal her most valuable belongings.

‘It’s truly shocking that he didn’t call for help or let anyone know that she’d died.

‘It’s even more shocking that he continued to use her bank card up until it was cancelled six days later.

‘Although we’re pleased with the sentence nothing will undo the extra hurt he caused to Jean’s family and friends during their time of grief, and we hope that justice brings them some closure.’

Jean’s family said they felt justice had been done and that she could finally rest in peace.

They said in a statement: ‘Jean was such a proud lady and she wouldn’t want to bother anybody.

‘She was very happy in her home and loved nothing more than to watch her favourite TV programmes, tennis and football.

‘When Jean passed away we were shocked to find out not only that she’d died but had in fact been burgled in her own home as she lay deceased. It was truly shocking.

‘The Hall Green community was in shock over what had happened to Jean, a well-known and well-loved larger than life local character.

‘DC Alan Reeves and his team have done an incredible job in securing a conviction. We are very grateful for the work they have done.’