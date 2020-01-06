Burger King is launching a plant-based Rebel Whopper in the UK today – but it’s not actually vegan or vegetarian

The Veganuary launches keep coming.

This time Burger King has announced they are introducing a plant-based Rebel Whopper, but although it doesn’t contain any animal products, it’s not actually classed as vegan or even vegetarian because of the way it is cooked.

Despite that, the burger has been praised by the Veganuary charity because it ‘does make a big difference to animals and the planet is when non-vegans choose a plant-based menu option’.

The burger will be available today and tomorrow for anyone with the restaurant’s app and then will be rolled out nationwide from 8 January.

The Rebel Whopper is a flame-grilled, 100% plant-based patty topped with sliced tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The patty was made and developed for Burger King by the Vegetarian Butcher and is made from sustainably-sourced soy.

But it is important to note that the burger is cooked on the same broiler as the meat and that is the reason it is not classed as vegan or vegetarian.

Apparently, the launch is more about offering flexitarians who want to reduce their meat consumption with another option.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director of Burger King, said: ‘This really is a game changer – we wanted our first plant-based Whopper to replicate the indulgence and flame-grilled taste of the real thing as closely as possible, and we’re thrilled with the result. We’re delighted to satisfy the demand for this highly-anticipated product and finally bring the Rebel to the UK.’

Toni Vernelli, International Head of Communications and Marketing at Veganuary, said: ‘For all of the important issues that Veganuary – and most vegans – are trying to address through their food choices it makes absolutely no difference whether the plant-based patty is cooked separately or on the same grill as the meat.

‘What does make a big difference to animals and the planet is when non-vegans choose a plant-based menu option, enjoy it and then order it again. And that’s exactly who Burger King’s plant-based Whopper is aimed at, flexitarians who want to reduce their meat consumption for health or environmental reasons, or are considering going vegan.’

Hazel Detsiny, VP Foods, Unilever UK &I said, ‘We believe that plant-based foods taste just as good as meat-based foods – and the Rebel Whopper is a bold and juicy product that is perfect for meat lovers who want to cut down on meat, without compromising on taste.

‘At The Vegetarian Butcher we offer delicious plant-base alternatives to popular meat dishes including beef, pork, chicken and fish. Powering the Rebel Whopper is a fantastic step towards our goal to become the biggest butcher in the world.’

