burford-issues-profit-warning-as-legal-case-cashflow-dries-up-in-2019

Shares in litigation financier Burford Capital slid today after the firm warned on profits for 2019.

The company, led by Christopher Bogart, which invests in legal cases in return for a slice of the proceeds, said profits would be damaged as fewer cases closed in 2019 than in 2018.

This has led to “realised gains” coming in $20-30 million lower than expected. Realised gains are what Burford gets from the resolution of a legal case.

It has also had to revalue some of its “unrealised gains” by $50-$70 million, anticipating lower returns from legal cases that have not yet closed.

Burford warned: “We can neither predict nor control the timing of the generation of litigation returns. Burford is not a business for those focused on short-term profits or who eschew volatility and seek predictability. We finance large, complex commercial claims. Our cash flows come from their resolution. There is no ‘normal’ for such claims; they are inherently idiosyncratic.”

The results will do little to calm investor concerns that litigation finance is unpredictable with lumpy returns.

Burford has been embroiled since August in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters over lack of transparency.

Its shares fell 2% or 14.2p at 616p.