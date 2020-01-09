bungling-ram-raider-almost-crushes-accomplice-reversing-into-jewellery-shop

This is the moment a ram-raider wildly reversed into his sledgehammer-wielding accomplice, during a bungled robbery on a jewellers in Leeds.

Kieran Marshall, 29, drove a stolen red Ford Ranger 4×4 into the front of city centre Hyman’s Jewellers, on October 25 2017, before John Kitchen, 28, ran into the smashed up shop with the large hammer from another car.

But dramatic CCTV footage then shows a security door coming down on the store as Kitchen scrambles to pick up valuables, before Marshall reverses in an attempt to block the door.

Instead, he drives straight into his accomplice, who yells out in pain and then tries to push the car back out of the store, before taking an additional whack to the head on the way out.

Masked Kitchen told terrified staff members to stay back before he rifled through the window display and stole a Rolex watch before Marshall desperately backed into the store again at some speed.

A court previously heard one of the men jumped onto a counter and demanded money as he threatened a staff member with a knife.

They then got away with a haul including a Rolex watch.

At a trial in February 2018, both men were found guilty of carrying out the ram raid robbery, before they were sentenced on Monday.

They appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday, alongside six co-defendants who were part of the same gang. Together they were handed a combined sentence of 43 years.

Kitchen, from Leeds, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in relation to two robberies and conspiracy to steal from HGVs, while Marshall, also from Leeds, was jailed for 14 years and six months for the jewellery shop ram-raid and the conspiracy.

The Court heard that the gang were snared following a West Yorkshire Police investigation into the organised supply of drugs.

Enquiries identified a number of vehicles linked to the gang members were attending a particular address and then making overnight journeys to parts of the country including Staffordshire, Greater Manchester, Durham, Hampshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Checks with the relevant police forces in those areas found many of the overnight journeys coincided with thefts from heavy goods vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police, who released the footage yesterday, confirmed that the gang stole £1.5 million pounds worth of goods by targeting lorry drivers across the country.

Further investigations showed some of the identified vehicles travelling in convoy to and from the locations.

In each of the incidents, the vehicles were targeted while the drivers were parked up on rest breaks.

The offenders either slashed open the curtain side of the targeted vehicle or forced the rear doors and unloaded pallets of goods and drove off with them.

The items stolen by the gang included thousands of pounds worth of alloy wheels, tyres, power tools, hair straighteners, cosmetics, face cream, jewellery and men’s and women’s clothing.

Quantities of the stolen goods were found when officers executed search warrants at addresses, storage containers and other lock-ups linked to members of the group.

Six other gang members, all from Leeds, were also sentenced.

Dominic Bailey, 30, was jailed for four years and six months for his part in the HGV conspiracy. Jade Brannan, 29, was sentenced to six months for the conspiracy and given to two years and six months for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Liam Bellwood, 33, was jailed for four years and four months for the conspiracy and for the robbery of a woman in October 2018.

Shane Henriques, 30, was sentenced to 19 months for conspiracy to steal from HGVs.

Also sentenced for the same offence were Benjamin McCarron, 31, who was given an 18-month suspended sentence and Kieran Smith, 28, who was sentenced to two years for the conspiracy.

Inspector Mick Preston, who led the investigation, said: ‘The ringleaders of this group are prolific criminals with long offending histories who have been negative role models of the worst kind in their communities over a number of years.

‘As these offences clearly illustrate, they are motivated purely by greed and care nothing for the harm and fear their behaviour causes to their victims.

‘We hope the significant prison sentences they have received will help to reassure their victims and the wider community, and also send a warning to others who think they can commit serious crimes such as these without having to face the consequences.’