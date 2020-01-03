bungling-officials’-decision-to-source-contaminated-blood-from-us-prisons-was-unnecessary,-documents-reveal

The infected blood scandal could have been substantially avoided if bungling officials had sourced blood products from Scotland rather than US prisons, new documents reveal.

A letter has emerged suggesting hundreds of haemophiliacs could have been spared infection with HIV and hepatitis.

The contamination of replacement blood as well as blood products – used by haemophiliacs – has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, leaving thousands infected.

Much of the Factor VIII blood product used in the 1970s and 1980s was developed from risky donors abroad, including drug addicts and those in American prisons.

Now a Freedom of Information request made by a victim’s father shows the Department of Health could have sourced safe blood products from Scotland, but that this never happened due to a breakdown of communications between London and Edinburgh.

Professor John Cash, a former director of the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service, wrote in 1990 that the decision not to use Scotland’s spare capacity to produce Factor VIII for England was “a grave error of judgement”.

Scotland had been virtually self-sufficient in the manufacture of its Factor VIII which took place at the Protein Fractionation Centre (PFC) in Liberton.

The letter said the Scottish PFC had had “very substantial” spare capacity, which had been verified during an experiment at the centre.

Mr Cash wrote: “It was assumed by those of us on the shop floor that this experiment would expedite arrangements to give England and Wales assistance – but nothing materialised.”