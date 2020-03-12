Christian Crichton may be set for a stint on the sidelines after he was placed on report for contact to the head of Maika Sivo.

On the stroke of half-time in the NRL premiership season opener between the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Sivo gathered ball and tore down the sideline.

As Sivo was falling to the ground, Crichton came in to the tackle, appearing to lead with a swinging arm.

Crichton leads with a swinging arm on Sivo in the NRL season opener. (Nine) (Nine)

“It looked like he threw a little rabbit-punch in there,” Vautin said.

“Oh, it’s a little shoulder, nothing to worry about.”

The first half would end with scores locked at 2-2.

After Blake Ferguson was denied a try due to the touch judge spotting the winger’s foot on the line, neither team came close to finding the line.

Eels botch first official captain’s challenge