bulldogs-speak-after-school-girl-scandal

The Bulldogs are in crisis and “heavy penalties” loom after it was revealed by 9News that Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been stood down for bringing two school girls back to the team hotel during a pre-season visit to Port Macquarie.

The Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that Okunbor and Harawira-Naera had been suspended for a serious breach of NRL rules and Canterbury’s code of conduct.

9News learned that the players were under investigation for bringing two high school girls back to the team hotel during their visit to the mid-north coast town, where they last month played a trial match against the Raiders.

At least one girl was met during a high school visit. It is understood that the girls are not under age and that there is no police investigation.

Reporter Danny Weidler gave further details on Wednesday morning, saying that “heavy penalties” were looming for the players. The Bulldogs gave a press conference featuring chief executive Andrew Hill and coach Dean Pay on Wednesday, but fresh details were scant. Hill called the scandal a “disappointing situation”.

Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor (Getty)

“These are very concerning matters the club treats seriously,” Hill said.

“There’s an investigation under process, I’m not in a position to make continual comment.

“They have breached the code of conduct. The club has acted swiftly and we have taken strong action to stand down the two players.”

Hill said that the players had let down the club, which last dealt with a major drama after Mad Monday in 2018.

“They are not behaviours or values that are reflective of this football club. That is why we’ve taken a strong stance and taken immediate action,” Hill said.

Pay said that the Okunbor and Harawira-Naera were not training with the team. Hill said that the players were currently barred from attending club actitivies.

The Bulldogs open their season against arch-rival Parramatta on Thursday night.

“It’s going to challenge us, that’s for sure,” Pay said.

“But there’s opportunities for the other boys [who replace Okunbor and Harawira-Naera] and we’ll be ready.

“We’ve just got on with what we need to get on with. That’s where we’re at. For us, we’ve got a game to play and that’s what we’re concentrating really hard on.”

Jayden Okunbor (Getty)

The club issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down by the Bulldogs after each was issued a show cause notice by the NRL as to why they shouldn’t face further disciplinary action for alleged breaches of the Game’s Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

“Both players have been provisionally suspended by the NRL and neither player is available for selection for Thursday night’s NRL season opener against Parramatta.

“The Bulldogs referred the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit after receiving concerning reports of alleged misconduct by the two players.

“The Club also initiated its own internal review. While neither player is the subject of a criminal investigation, the Club is treating the matter very seriously.

“The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL Rules and the Bulldogs’ Code of Conduct, resulting in the NRL notice. The Club supports the NRL’s decision to issue the breach notices and will continue to work with the NRL to conclude the process.

“Both players have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in the breach notice before any final decision is made.”