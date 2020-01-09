bulldog-crushed-to-death-by-grooming-table-at-pet-store

A bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at a pet store, the dog’s grieving owner said.

Vikki Seifert said her two-year-old bulldog named Minni was killed during a grooming appointment at a Petsmart store in Las Vegas, Nevada last Month.

Seifert said she took Minni in to have bath and get her nails trimmed – but within 15 minutes she was dead.

She said she left her dog in the grooming area and began walking around the store before she noticed employees running over to Minni.

Seifert told Fox 5: ‘I ran in there. When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table. They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.’

However, Seifert said no one would give her a straight answer about what happened to Minni.

‘I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,’ she said.

‘I think it was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her. And then with it being unplugged, there was no way to raise it.’

Seifert said other shoppers tried to help Minni, which is when she noticed the table was unplugged and would not be able to be raise it.

PetSmart released a statement after the incident, saying: ‘A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni.’

‘There’s nothing more important that the safety of pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,’ the statement continued, although it did not elaborate on how Minni died.

Seifert said: ‘They told me my dog was dead by 6: 43pm. I dropped her off at 6: 30pm.’

‘What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under the table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes,’ she continued.

Seifert said she is still waiting on an autopsy report and wants to see if there is surveillance video of the incident. PetSmart said Seifert and her immediate family will be the only ones allowed to see the footage. Seifert said she will then determine if she will file a lawsuit.