bulgur-wheat-salad-with-herbs-and-pomegranate-recipe

A bulgur pilaf can feel like a meal in itself, so I’ve turned it into more of a warm salad, cooking the cracked wheat in stock then finishing with fresh herbs and pomegranate seeds.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

four as a side

INGREDIENTS

15g butter

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp Aleppo pepper (Turkish pepper flakes)

250g bulgur wheat

500ml chicken or vegetable stock

juice of ½ lemon

1 large handful of parsley, leaves finely chopped

1 large handful of mint, leaves finely chopped

30g pomegranate seeds

METHOD