bulgur-wheat-salad-with-herbs-and-pomegranate-recipe

A bulgur pilaf can feel like a meal in itself, so I’ve turned it into more of a warm salad, cooking the cracked wheat in stock then finishing with fresh herbs and pomegranate seeds.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes
SERVES
four as a side
INGREDIENTS
- 15g butter
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp Aleppo pepper (Turkish pepper flakes)
- 250g bulgur wheat
- 500ml chicken or vegetable stock
- juice of ½ lemon
- 1 large handful of parsley, leaves finely chopped
- 1 large handful of mint, leaves finely chopped
- 30g pomegranate seeds
METHOD
- Melt the butter in a shallow pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6-8 minutes until soft.
- Add the garlic, Aleppo pepper and bulgur wheat with a good pinch of black pepper. Mix well. Pour over the stock and stir together once. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 12-15 minutes or until the bulgur is tender and all of the liquid has disappeared.
- Remove from the heat, cover with a clean tea towel and leave to stand for 10 minutes. This will give you lovely fluffy grains.
- Tip the bulgur into a serving dish and squeeze over the lemon. Using a fork, separate the cooked bulgur. Throw in the herbs and a good pinch of salt, and fork together. Top with the pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.