building-in-south-end-partially-collapses

The Boston Fire Department shared this image of a partial building collapse in the South End Wednesday night. —BFD

An unoccupied five-story building in the South End partially collapsed on Wednesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building’s back fire escape collapsed as well. Fire officials said no one was in the building at 23 Upton Street, and five residents from nearby buildings evacuated without injuries.

Photos that the fire department posted on Twitter showed broken windows, exposed interior walls, and a fire escape rail and other debris hanging in the tree branches in the public alley facing the rear of the building. The fire department said the building had “serious structural deficiencies.’’

A Tech-Rescue response for 5 story brick at 23 Upton St. This is a un occupied posted building. The rear fire escapes and part of the building has come down pic.twitter.com/xPRf5n7QtM

— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020

