building-collapses-after-fire-in-delhi’s-peera-garhi,-worker-trapped

Delhi factory fire: An explosion was reported from the factory after the fire broke out.

New Delhi:

A worker is reportedly trapped under the debris of a building in Delhi’s Peera Garhi after the structure collapsed after a blast this morning. The building had caught fire early morning and subsequently a call was made to the fire department around 4.23 am.

Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. The firefighters were working to rescue people stuck in the burning building when the explosion happened and brought down the structure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “Very sad to hear this. I’m closely monitoring the situation. The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Here are the updates on the rescue operation at Delhi factory:

