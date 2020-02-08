Building a high school of choice in St. Louis

Students from left: Amra Seferovic, 16; Kayla McCoy, 16; and Vicki Truong, 16 work together to transfer saline with DNA into a tube on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase puts on rubber gloves at the start of the class on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase looks to make sure the students’ cell suspension is correct for students Emaline Edson, 16, and Sofia Khattak, 16, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase, second from left, shows students how to boil the cell suspension in a thermal cycler on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. The students are from left: Jahlah Baum, 17; Hakim Gibson, 17; and Kira Davis, 16. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Student Jahlah Baum, 17, at left, looks at the saline solution that contains some of her saliva on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Next to her is Kira Davis, 16, and Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase shows her students how to carefully transfer the cell suspension with a student’s DNA into a tube on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Student Yousif Al-Hamdani, 17, watches as Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase checks his cell suspension on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Amra Seferovic, 16, at left, reacts when teacher Ninfa Matiase explains what they were going to do with their saliva on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. The other students are: Kayla McCoy, 16; Vicki Truong, 16; and Christopher Murray, 17. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase talks to her class about the experiment they were about to perform on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Jahlah Baum, 17, checks to see if her saliva sample is successfully suspended in solution on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase looks to make sure the students’ saliva is separating out when an agent is added to it on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Students start an experiment by pouring saline water into their mouths on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. They are from left; Amra Seferovic, 16; Kayla McCoy, 16; Vicki Truong, 16; and Christopher Murray, 17. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase gives instructions to her class at the start of an experiment on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Students swish saline water in their mouths to capture some throat genes on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. They are from left; Amra Seferovic, 16; Kayla McCoy, 16; Vicki Truong, 16; and Christopher Murray, 17. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Hakim Gibson, 17, concentrates on transfering the saline solution with his DNA on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Student Jahlah Baum, 17, at left, looks at the solution of Nevaeh King, 17,on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase, at center, looks to make sure the students’ saliva is separating out when an agent is added to it. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Yousif Al-Hamdani, 17, uses a pipette to transfer his cell suspension into a tube on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Different size pipettes are used for different experiments on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Students Amra Seferovic, 16, and Kayla McCoy, 16, ask their teacher, Ninfa Matiase, if they are using the right pipette on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were starting an experiment to analyze their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Science Instructor Ninfa Matiase has a busy desk with signs and memorabilia on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis, where the students were analyzing their DNA to look for the “bitter food tasting” gene. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — “Teacher heaven.” That’s how science teacher Ninfa Matiase describes Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.”I’ve been teaching 25 years, and it’s like every amazing kid I ever had in one building,” she said.Kids like junior Collyn Robinson, 16, who plans to attend an Ivy League college and become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Collyn and his classmates collected and analyzed each other’s DNA in Matiase’s medical interventions class this week.As St. Louis Public Schools prepares this spring to consolidate or close under-used schools, Collegiate has built a growing campus and a waiting list since opening to ninth graders in 2013. In 2019, students’ language test scores topped all other public schools in the region except for Metro Academic and Classical High School, another SLPS magnet school. Both Collegiate and Metro have academic requirements for admission.SLPS will host community meetings this month and in March to discuss possible school closures after the district’s kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment dropped below 20,000 for the first time. At least 20 school buildings are well under capacity, according to district officials.At Collegiate, which is planning an addition to its building on Theresa Avenue near St. Louis University’s medical campus, every student must take four years of biomedical science courses. Every student is certified in CPR and completes at least 200 hours of community service. Seniors spend their spring semester in an internship with community partners including Barnes-Jewish and SLU hospitals, the St. Louis Science Center, Cortex and other biotech settings. “If I get an internship at a hospital, I could see surgery first-hand,” Collyn said. “Getting that experience in high school allows me to stand out.”The school’s first graduating class of 2017 were trailblazers whose families took a chance on a fledgling school, said Principal Frederick Steele in a recent presentation to the SLPS Foundation board members. Their average ACT score in 2017 was 23, compared to the Missouri average of 20 and the SLPS average of 17. At least 10% of Collegiate’s graduates each year attend Washington University, according to Steele.The school is more integrated than St. Louis Public Schools, where 79% of students are black, 13% are white, 5% are Hispanic and 3% are Asian. At Collegiate, 45% of the 255 students are black, 37% are white, 10% are Asian and 7% are Hispanic. Girls make up two-thirds of the school’s enrollment.There are 36 white students from St. Louis County who attend Collegiate through the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation’s desegregation program, more than any other SLPS magnet school.Sejla Jakupovic, 16, drives each day from her home in Manchester, where she is zoned for Parkway South High School. Sejla said she chose to apply to Collegiate for its diversity and because she wants to work in emergency medicine. Her parents are immigrants from Bosnia who came here “with nothing,” she said.”I’m trying to be the first doctor in the family,” Sejla said.Before opening Collegiate, SLPS leaders traveled to Houston to visit Michael E. DeBakey High School for the Health Professions, which opened in 1972 and is one of the top-rated public high schools in the country. Now Collegiate gets regular visits from education officials, including a team last fall from Columbia University, to watch the rigorous college prep curriculum in action.Matiase, a native of Panama, was recruited to Collegiate from Normandy High School where she taught AP Biology. Her Medical Interventions course at Collegiate, where students can also earn college credit, gives them hands-on experience as diagnosticians and epidemiologists. She sponsors the school’s future health professionals club which has grown to 60 students including some who travel to national science competitions. “I want students who look like me, who have backgrounds like me, to love science,” she said.

Nationwide, black men make up 2% of public school teachers.

