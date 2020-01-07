building-a-dynasty:-how-liverpool’s-meticulous-academy-is-producing-future-stars-like-curtis-jones

It was a spectacular way to score both your first goal and win a Merseyside derby, but the wider internal message yesterday for Curtis Jones and Liverpool’s conquering teenage heroes remained simple: Yes, it’s great to win your debut or represent the first-team, but you have to go on and play 50 or 100 times for the club before you can be considered Liverpool players.

It is an ethos that academy director Alex Inglethorpe has consistently tried to instill and, even for Jones, whose winner will live long in Liverpool folklore, and team-mates Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster and Yasser Larouci, still sufficiently uncertain to concentrate minds.

Inglethorpe’s “business as usual” attitude on Monday will come as no surprise to anyone at the academy’s Kirkby base and reflects a culture that has seen Liverpool’s young players quietly progress to the point last April of ending Chelsea’s five-year reign as FA Youth Cup winners. There is also a feeling that there is more to come. “This isn’t just a one-off – Alex had built something,” says Rob Jones, the former Liverpool and England full-back, who now works as an academy coach.

“People saw the group of players on Sunday and we know there is another hopefully coming up just below them.