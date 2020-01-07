building-a-dynasty:-how-liverpool’s-meticulous-academy-is-producing-future-stars-like-curtis-jones

It was a spectacular way to score both your first goal and win a Merseyside derby, but the wider internal message yesterday for Curtis Jones and Liverpool’s conquering teenage heroes remained simple: Yes, it’s great to win your debut or represent the first-team, but you have to go on and play 50 or 100 times for the club before you can be considered Liverpool players.
It is an ethos that academy director Alex Inglethorpe has consistently tried to instill and, even for Jones, whose winner will live long in Liverpool folklore, and team-mates Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster and Yasser Larouci, still sufficiently uncertain to concentrate minds.
Inglethorpe’s “business as usual” attitude on Monday will come as no surprise to anyone at the academy’s Kirkby base and reflects a culture that has seen Liverpool’s young players quietly progress to the point last April of ending Chelsea’s five-year reign as FA Youth Cup winners. There is also a feeling that there is more to come. “This isn’t just a one-off – Alex had built something,” says Rob Jones, the former Liverpool and England full-back, who now works as an academy coach.
“People saw the group of players on Sunday and we know there is another hopefully coming up just below them.
“As a Liverpool fan myself, I can see what the future holds and it’s looking really good.
“From day one, Alex has always kept the players’ feet on the ground. He will be straight back on that training round, like the rest of the coaches, getting on with normal life. There is a lot of money thrown around for young kids in football nowadays – Alex has got it right from the start.”
A £40,000 annual academy wage cap was one of the big early decisions of Inglethorpe’s tenure and, while bonuses would accumulate with Under-23 and first-team appearances, it represented a considerable risk.
The marketplace, after all, is one in which some of the most wealthy clubs may offer more than 10 times that salary to the best 16 or 17-year-olds.
Inglethorpe’s own personal experience is that young players who get too much too soon rarely fulfil their potential and, mindful that most academy players never actually reach the first-team, has placed a heavy emphasis on education and then aftercare for those not taken on as professionals.
Liverpool have also taken the unusual step of forging a formal partnership with a local school – Rainhill High near St Helens – whose alumni now include Brewster, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling and Ben Woodburn. The school insists upon a full curriculum of GCSE subjects and have even organised exams while past pupils are playing in the European Under-18 Championships. All absences must be authorised by the head teacher.
“All Liverpool FC students are fully integrated into life at Rainhill,” said a spokesperson. “They are in normal lessons virtually all the time. They have friends who are not footballers. We treat them no differently.
“This includes prizes and rewards for excellent school work, trips and visits; as well as punishments, if needed. For us, it is important that the Liverpool FC students have as normal a teenage life as possible. Any work missed has to be completed on time to the same quality we would expect from every student.”
Liverpool’s academy scouting also now places more emphasis on the basic physical and technical potential of a player rather than those already playing representative football.
It has meant that the group is more culturally diverse and, unlike some clubs, academy coaches are relatively relaxed on allowing children to continue playing for local schools or clubs.
Curtis Jones has progressed through from Under-nines, but some of his strongest early memories are climbing into the local primary school and either playing there or lifting the goal out into the street.
He describes his footballing apprenticeship as that of “a street kid”. His talent was also soon evident. Stephen Warnock recalls watching him in an Under-18 game and then turning to Steven Gerrard to say, “Who’s the No 10? – he just glides past players, making it look so effortless”. Gerrard, who simply posted the words “love it kid” on his Instagram on Sunday, was a mentor, but another is James Milner. Curtis Jones now trains regularly with the first-team and Milner’s advice – to save his dribbling and creativity for the final third and work on his “defensive angles” – has been important.
Rob Jones is confident that he will retain a balance between self-belief and perspective. When signing a new contract in August, Curtis Jones outlined both the importance of his family’s local Toxteth roots and a desire to eventually captain Liverpool. “He’s got a great talent – he’s a confident lad, but in a nice way,” said Rob Jones. “He channels it perfectly. Maybe one or two times over the past five or six years that Alex had known him, if he has come over and gone too over confident, Alex has pulled him back in. He’ll take it in his stride.
“We dip then into Melwood [first-team training] now and then. They are already playing ‘The Liverpool Way’ which goes from Jurgen [Klopp] and the first-team all the way to the academy.” Feathers were certainly ruffled last season when Liverpool launched their “This Means More” campaign. What was confirmed on Sunday is that there is actually still little in football that means more than flourishing local talent.