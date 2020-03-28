builder-ordered-to-shut-down-amid-stay-at-home-order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As of Friday afternoon, Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker had issued one warning to a builder he believed was violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order.

“We had a residential

builder, there was a house being built up in Rockford,” said Becker in an

interview with News 8 via Zoom. “I sent a kind of warning letter saying, ‘hey,

we think you’re in violation and please cease and desist,’ and to my

understanding (the builder did stop).”

Becker, who declined

to identify the builder, did not believe the business purposely violated

Whitmer’s directive.

“I don’t think

anybody, for the most part, is really out there trying to violate the order.

There’s just confusion, and we’re in really uncharted territory,” he

said.

Warnings to be issued

first

Becker said his office

plans to issue warnings first, as he did in the Rockford case.

But if a business or

individual refuses to heed a warning and continues to defy the stay-at-home order,

police can write them a ticket for a 90-day misdemeanor or submit a warrant to

prosecutors, in which case Becker’s office would decide if the misdemeanor

charge were warranted.

Under the order,

charges can be filed “per violation,” meaning suspected scofflaws could face

additional counts each time they purposely fail to comply with stay-at-home

rules.

“To be honest, we do not want to charge anyone for a violation,” Becker wrote in his letter to the residential builder in Rockford. “Our wish is that you comply with this order, for the safety of yourselves, your workers, and the public at large. We realize these are difficult and confusing times, we simply wish for you to stop your operations that are in violation of this order.”