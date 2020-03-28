builder-ordered-to-shut-down-amid-stay-at-home-order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As of Friday afternoon, Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker had issued one warning to a builder he believed was violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order.
“We had a residential
builder, there was a house being built up in Rockford,” said Becker in an
interview with News 8 via Zoom. “I sent a kind of warning letter saying, ‘hey,
we think you’re in violation and please cease and desist,’ and to my
understanding (the builder did stop).”
Becker, who declined
to identify the builder, did not believe the business purposely violated
Whitmer’s directive.
“I don’t think
anybody, for the most part, is really out there trying to violate the order.
There’s just confusion, and we’re in really uncharted territory,” he
said.
Warnings to be issued
first
Becker said his office
plans to issue warnings first, as he did in the Rockford case.
But if a business or
individual refuses to heed a warning and continues to defy the stay-at-home order,
police can write them a ticket for a 90-day misdemeanor or submit a warrant to
prosecutors, in which case Becker’s office would decide if the misdemeanor
charge were warranted.
Under the order,
charges can be filed “per violation,” meaning suspected scofflaws could face
additional counts each time they purposely fail to comply with stay-at-home
rules.
“To be honest, we do not want to charge anyone for a violation,” Becker wrote in his letter to the residential builder in Rockford. “Our wish is that you comply with this order, for the safety of yourselves, your workers, and the public at large. We realize these are difficult and confusing times, we simply wish for you to stop your operations that are in violation of this order.”