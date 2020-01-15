build-a-bear-are-releasing-a-baby-yoda-bear-so-you-can-live-your-memes

Baby Yoda was potentially the defining meme of 2019, with that little green guy stealing the hearts and minds of everyone online.

Although Disney – who created the tiny Jedi Master – claim that he is actually not Yoda at all, that hasn’t stopped us all absolutely losing it over how sweet and small he is.

Fans of The Mandalorian have turned out to be just as fanatical as regular Star Wars fans, and as a result Disney’s Baby Yoda plushies sold out almost immediately after they were released.

Currently the Baby Yodas on their site, which are called ‘The Child Plush – The Mandalorian’ are available to pre-order, but are not expected to ship for another two to three months.

Amazon merchant company Jungle Scout recently released a report claiming that the brand may have lost out on as much as $2.7 million (£2.07 million) in revenue due to their lack of stock.

Off the back of this major missed opportunity, it appears that Build-A-Bear have got their thinking caps on, and will be coming out with a Baby Yoda doll in the next few months.

It’s still in the early stages stage, but leaked photos from a presentation by the bear workshop showed an executive holding up a very familiar face.

Build a Bear Baby Yoda will be coming in the next few months Via business insider #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJHnVmOCR7 — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) January 14, 2020

Business Insider revealed that the CEO Sharon Price said at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida: ‘I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined.’

She added: ‘We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.’

According to Sharon, the plans have been in place pretty much from the first episode of the Mandalorian.

Although you can’t see too much of the Baby Yoda’s face in these early photos, you can clearly see he’s just as cute as he is on TV.

Build-A-Bear haven’t set a definite date as of yet, but they have said it’ll be released within the ‘next few months’.

The company already have other Star Wars characters on sale, including Chewbacca and Porg. However, we predict Baby Yoda might just blow them all out of the water.

