Home NEWS Buckwheat flatbreads with garlic chilli butter recipe 

Buckwheat flatbreads with garlic chilli butter recipe 

By
Mary Smith
-
10
0
buckwheat-flatbreads-with-garlic-chilli-butter-recipe 

The extra garlic chilli butter with the flatbreads is great on scrambled eggs or used to revive cooked quinoa, rice or noodles. 

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes 

MAKES 

8 small flatbreads

INGREDIENTS 

  •  200g full-fat natural yogurt
  • 200g buckwheat flour, plus extra for dusting
  •  1 tsp baking powder
  •  ½ tsp cumin seeds
  •  ½ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  •  a little fresh coriander, roughly chopped, to garnish

For the garlic chilli butter

  •  3 tbsp butter
  •  2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  •  1 fresh chilli, deseeded if you like and finely chopped, or a pinch of chilli flakes

METHOD 

  1. Add all the ingredients for the flatbreads to a large mixing bowl and combine, using your hands, to form a dough.
  2. Turn out the dough on to a lightly floured surface and knead for around 3 minutes, before rolling into a sausage about 4cm thick.
  3. Chop the dough into eight equal pieces (or place half of the dough, covered, in the freezer for up to three months; let it defrost before cooking) and roll each piece into a ball before flattening it, with a rolling pin or your hand, into a rustic-looking flatbread about 1cm thick.
  4. Heat a griddle or frying pan and cook each flatbread for 1½-2 minutes on each side until browned and a little puffy. Keep them warm in a low oven and repeat with the rest of the flatbreads.
  5. Melt the butter with the garlic, chilli and a pinch of salt and pepper, until the garlic is just turning golden brown, then drizzle this over the flatbreads and scatter with a little fresh coriander. Enjoy straight away.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here