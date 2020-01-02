buckwheat-flatbreads-with-garlic-chilli-butter-recipe 

The extra garlic chilli butter with the flatbreads is great on scrambled eggs or used to revive cooked quinoa, rice or noodles.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

8 small flatbreads

INGREDIENTS

200g full-fat natural yogurt

200g buckwheat flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

a little fresh coriander, roughly chopped, to garnish

For the garlic chilli butter

3 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 fresh chilli, deseeded if you like and finely chopped, or a pinch of chilli flakes

METHOD