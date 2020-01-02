buckwheat-flatbreads-with-garlic-chilli-butter-recipe 

The extra garlic chilli butter with the flatbreads is great on scrambled eggs or used to revive cooked quinoa, rice or noodles.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
Contents
MAKES
8 small flatbreads
INGREDIENTS
- 200g full-fat natural yogurt
- 200g buckwheat flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- a little fresh coriander, roughly chopped, to garnish
For the garlic chilli butter
- 3 tbsp butter
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 fresh chilli, deseeded if you like and finely chopped, or a pinch of chilli flakes
METHOD
- Add all the ingredients for the flatbreads to a large mixing bowl and combine, using your hands, to form a dough.
- Turn out the dough on to a lightly floured surface and knead for around 3 minutes, before rolling into a sausage about 4cm thick.
- Chop the dough into eight equal pieces (or place half of the dough, covered, in the freezer for up to three months; let it defrost before cooking) and roll each piece into a ball before flattening it, with a rolling pin or your hand, into a rustic-looking flatbread about 1cm thick.
- Heat a griddle or frying pan and cook each flatbread for 1½-2 minutes on each side until browned and a little puffy. Keep them warm in a low oven and repeat with the rest of the flatbreads.
- Melt the butter with the garlic, chilli and a pinch of salt and pepper, until the garlic is just turning golden brown, then drizzle this over the flatbreads and scatter with a little fresh coriander. Enjoy straight away.