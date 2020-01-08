buckingham-palace-says-meghan-and-harry-situation-is-‘complicated’-as-they-quit-royal-life

Buckingham Palace has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that their decision to ‘step back’ from the royal family will be ‘complicated’ and said talks are still at an early stage.

It is understood that the Queen and the Prince of Wales were not aware of the content of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell personal statement before it was issued.

The couple’s decision was announced on Wednesday evening when they said they will work to become financially independent while continuing to ‘fully support’ the Queen.

But a palace spokeswoman said: ‘Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

The couple’s move follows weeks of speculation about their future after they took an extended break from royal duties over the festive period.

