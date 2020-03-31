bts’s-new-video-gives-you-an-inside-look-at-their-cozy-quarantine-fits

Spending a lot of time in your sweats recently? You might very well have more in common with South Korean boy band and veritable musical phenomenon BTS.

The septet appeared as part of a segment during late night host James Corden’s Homefest special, the current at-home counterpart of the typical Late Late Show, which Corden hosts.

“Papa Mochi” himself (Jimin’s nickname for Corden) announced BTS from the laptop at his desk as the camera then cut to a very casual-looking BTS, clad in sweats, hoodies, jeans, and jackets. The band was the picture of low-key, all clad in the same kind of outfits many of us are likely wearing right now.

“I think it’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now,” BTS group leader RM told Corden when speaking on the current situation involving the novel coronavirus.

“It may seem like we’re isolated but we’re still connected through our shared experiences, courage, and laughter.”

The group performed their hit “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” flawlessly, with well-practiced choreography from what appeared to be a small training space at Big Hit Entertainment in South Korea, proving exactly why they’re one of the biggest groups in the entire world right now with their charisma and energy, even while dressed in outfits that the group might simply wear during their downtime.

It may have been a far cry from the matching corsets Jimin and Jungkook wore during the accompanying music video for their single “Black Swan,” but those cozy outfits suddenly gave us much more hope about how stylish we can be while stuck at home during this much-needed period of social distancing.