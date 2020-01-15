bts’s-jungkook-and-v-cause-chaos-with-weverse-posting-spree-after-a-glass-of-wine

BTS started our day off with a big ol’ dose of culture on Tuesday when they launched their project Connect, BTS to connect artists and ARMYs across the world.

But by the evening, we got seemingly tipsy Weverse chaos from Jungkook and V, and we can’t decide which side of the guys we love more.

Taekook began trending worldwide after V and Jungkook decided to blow up ARMYs’ phones at 5am Korean time after indulging in a wine or too.

Relatable.

BTS fans were treated to a posting spree when V jumped onto Weverse – a community platform that connects Big Hit artists BTS and TXT with fans – after having a wine with his family.

A fan asked: ‘What are you doing not sleeping?’, with Taehyung replying: ‘I had a drink with my family.’

But V wasn’t alone, as Jungkook decided to also jump online to kick off a word chain game with his bandmate that sent countless notifications pinging on ARMY phones worldwide.

In between the word game, Jungkook let his stomach talk, with the maknae telling fans: ‘Think of ramen with green onions chopped in it. These days I’m always hungry.’

아마도 그건 pic.twitter.com/Ti5tHBf45o — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 14, 2020

V then gifted fans with a picture of his dog Yeontan’s new haircut – adorable – while sitting at a table with the dregs of a glass of red wine.

Keeping the party going, we see.

The 24-year-old then decided to break the rules a bit by sharing a picture from the fanclub Army.zip – you’re not supposed to be giving that content away for free, V!

Determined to contribute to the madness of the evening, Jungkook decided to cover one of his dad’s favourite songs, Perhaps That Was Love by Choi Yong Joon.

And considering it was the wee hours of the morning, the 22-year-old’s vocals were on point.

The Weverse spree came to a hilarious end when Jin – who was obviously trying to sleep – called an end to Taekook’s tomfoolery.

Jin wrote: ‘Go to sleep, Taehyung-ah, and stop ringing the notifications.’

ARMYs were tickled by the impromptu posting spree, and took to Twitter to get their boys trending.

you know what’s crazy? that it’s 5AM right now in South Korea, jungkook was just joking around with taehyung, he probably just rolled out of bed no vocal warmups no preparations and he sounds like THAT. a born singer indeed — hami ⁷ (@relijoon) January 14, 2020

taehyung being loud on weverse after a few drinks and jungkook popping into weverse after 7 years talking about ramen and then theres seokjin telling them both to shut up bc he’s trying to sleep . the sibling energy of this entire situation . its a sight to see, really — gabe⁷ (slow) (@jinjoonies) January 14, 2020

Taehyung is drunk… Gonna be sued for posting army zip content, Jungkook wants to eat ramen… And jin is telling both to stfu because he wants to sleep… I love THIS SONG — CRAB WITH LUV ⁷ (@IMJOONSCRAB) January 14, 2020

jungkook: should i sing a song

taehyung: surehowdoyouwannasingitihaveakaraokemic

jk: what song should i sing

jk: hahaha i already sang it

jk: a song my father likes

jk: should i post it? what i just sang hahaha

jk: i posted it.. pic.twitter.com/ipEgIlMt7l — 「 bt ⁷ ❄️ claire 」 (@btstranslation7) January 14, 2020

BTS will return with brand new music this week, after confirming that their new album Map Of The Soul: 7 will drop on 21 February.

Their first single from the album is out on Friday, 17 January.





