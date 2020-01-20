bts’-v-casually-strolling-through-los-angeles-with-parasite’s-choi-woo-shik-is-the-best-thing-you’ll-witness-today

BTS’ V was strolling around Los Angeles with his new bestie Choi Woo Shik and it’s a wholesome start to our week.

The group’s Twitter account shared two separate videos of V and the Parasite star hanging out to congratulate the movie for winning a Screen Actors Guild Award.

One video had V (real name Kim Tae-Hyung) and Choi stroll down the pavement as they admired their surroundings before V said: ‘Let’s just walk the path’ and Choi replied: ‘Let’s do that.’

Hey, we never said it was a serious conversation.

BTS captioned the video: ‘Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award.’

Parasite made history after becoming the first foreign-language film to win outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The South Korean black comedy thriller which centres on the Kim family, who are all unemployed and living in a squalid basement who become entangled in an unexpected incident.

우식씨 SAG 상 축하해 pic.twitter.com/KO6sRElRTb — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

In BTS’ second video, Choi, 29, and V, 24, sit on a park bench and silently eat their lunch.

Not a single peep from either of them.

The caption read: ‘It’s hard to believe that this person is that person at the awards ceremony.’

Can you imagine walking your dog around LA just to see these two casually munching away on their sandwich on your local park bench?

For those not in the know, V, Choi, actor Park Seo Joon, rapper Peakboy and ZE:A singer Park Hyung Sing are part of a friend group called the Wooga Crew and are always hanging out.

Meanwhile, us normal folk don’t get cool group names when drinking with our pals.

V is currently in LA to promote BTS’ new single Black Swan and watching two successful artists hanging out is making us tear up.

Meanwhile, Parasite has already won the coveted Palme D’or, a Golden Globes and is tipped to land the equivalent award at the Oscars next month.

Parasite is due for release in the UK on Friday 7 February.





