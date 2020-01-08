bts-to-drop-first-map-of-the-soul:-7-single-later-this-month-as-k-pop-group-unveils-comeback-schedule

BTS will release the first track from their new album in two weeks’ time.

The group unveiled their comeback schedule on their official WeVerse social channel, which details when ARMY can expect to see teasers from their comeback Map Of The Soul: 7.

While the title of the song hasn’t been revealed, fans should keep eyes and ears peeled on 17 January.

A ‘art film’ performed by MN Dance Company is also going to be unveiled on that day. They’re going all out for this one.





