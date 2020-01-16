bts-smashing-pre-orders-of-new-album-map-of-the-soul:-7-and-there’s-still-a-month-to-go

BTS are back to breaking records as they’ve absolutely smashed pre-orders of their new album Map Of The Soul: 7, more than a month before its release.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers opened the pre-orders a week ago and it’s already accumulated more than 3.42 million stock pre-orders in the seven days between 9 to 15 January.

According to Soompi, music distributor Dreamus Company reveal it’s broken the previous record set by the K-pop group’s 2019 mini album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

The rewards keep coming as BTS’ forthcoming album is enjoying their eighth day at number one on Amazon’s CD and vinyl bestsellers chart.

We can only imagine what numbers they’ll do when it officially drops next month!

BTS’ new promo campaign is well and truly underway as earlier this week, they announced a new project – Connect, BTS – that will see a self-powered balloon journey from London to Seoul in celebration of the album.

Installations will go on show in London, Berlin, New York, Buenos Aires and Seoul and, admirably, it’s being funded in part by the BTS boys – .RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V – themselves.

Legends.

Jungkook said of the exciting art installation: ‘What was meaningful for us is how these artworks are completed through the experience of the people who see them.

‘We also feel our performances are made complete with our fans. So we found a common ground between what we do with the music and with the art.’

The website also explains: ‘Connect, BTS is a global project to connect five cities and 22 artists, each of whom contributes their unique philosophy and imagination to it.

‘This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice.

‘Connect, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS’s philosophy.’

Map Of The Soul: 7 is set for release on 21 February and the music video for the lead single will be out on 28 February.





