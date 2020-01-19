bts-praise-jimin’s-dancing-and-tell-him-to-go-shirtless-as-they-react-to-black-swan-video

BTS has shared their reaction to the Black Swan video for the first time.

The boy group unveiled the art film for their new single earlier this week, created by Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company.

In a new episode of BTS Bomb the K-pop group sat down to watch the video together for the first time – two hours before it was released – and revealed their thoughts to their fans.

The video sees a shirtless man performing with a group of dancers dressed completely in black. The man repeatedly tries to break away from the group but they catch up to him. Occasionally they surround him and form ‘wings’…like a swan’s, you might say.

Hyping up Jimin for his dance skills, the members came up with the idea of reenacting it with Jimin as the lead. And he was totally up for it.

Watching the film, rapper RM shared: ‘I just pictured this as Jimin and the six black swans in my head.’

Suga said: ‘Jimin, let’s get you shirtless and do a dance just like that.’

‘I’m on it,’ Jimin replied.

He added: ‘The thing is, and this sort of depends on how you take this in, this could be tough to grasp, but they expressed the emotions so well. I think the fans will find it really new and unique.’

RM said: ‘I think once the album comes out and the rest of the tracks are revealed, and then you see where the story takes you, then I think you’ll be able to see it more clearly.

‘I honestly think that this is really great to take all of this content and release them in these new ways.’

Black Swan came after the pre-release track Shadow, starring Suga.

It also comes just over a month before the release of Map Of The Soul: 7, the follow up to 2019’s Map Of The Soul: Persona.

BTS fans, called ARMY, embraced the track and even created the Black Swan challenge in an attempt to copy the videos balletic moved.

There’s plenty more to look forward to before the album comes out on 21 February including Connect, BTS in Buenos Aires and Seoul, a second comeback trailer titled Ego and concept photos.

The seven-member group, made up of RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope, will return to The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform Black Swan in an episode to air at the end of the month.





