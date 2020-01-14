bts-new-album-map-of-the-soul:-7-to-be-marked-by-balloon-flight-from-london-to-seoul

A balloon will travel from London to Seoul to mark the release of BTS’ new album Map Of The Soul: 7.

Ahead of the release of the album, the K-Pop boy group has teamed up with artists from different countries for the project Connect, BTS, which members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V have been teasing over the past few weeks.

Argentinian contemporary artist Tomás Saraceno is going to attempt something incredible, inspired by the art collaboration.

He will launch a self-powered balloon from the UK capital to Seoul in South Korea.

BTS’ huge global fanbase, ARMY, will be able to get involved by tracking’s the balloon’s progress online and stepping in to help out if the craft gets stuck or stranded.

‘It’s a way to connect people across countries, across energies, across generations,’ he told the BBC.

Like the name suggests, Connect, BTS is all about art and connecting people across the world.

The website explains: ‘CONNECT, BTS is a global project to connect five cities and 22 artists, each of whom contributes their unique philosophy and imagination to it. This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice.

‘CONNECT, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS’s philosophy.’

The project begins right here in the UK, with Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen’s work Catharsis being exhibited at the Serpentine Gallery from 14 January until 6 March.

The Boy With Luv singers have already released the Suga-starring track Shadow as part of their comeback schedule.

A new single will drop on 17 January which includes an ‘art film’ performed by MN Dance Company.

Map Of The Soul: 7 comes after their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona and following their well-earned extended break following hectic world tour, which included two nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium.





