bts’-map-of-the-soul:-7-comeback-has-officially-started-with-release-of-new-single-black-swan

The road to the BTS comeback Map Of The Soul: 7 has officially begun as the K-Pop group has dropped the new single from the album ahead of its release in February.

After unveiling Suga-led track Shadow, this new track has given ARMY – their fanbase – an indication of what to expect from them this time around.

It was released alongside a contemporary dance film featuring Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company, from Slovenia.

Intriguingly, the ‘phases’ of BTS’ comeback build up also include ‘Connect, BTS’ in different locations around the world – London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City – to amp up the anticipation for what the K-pop group will offer us next.

Map Of The Soul: 7 arrives on 21 February, and is the follow up to their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Fans might have a tour to look forward to this year as well, with BigHit sharing a cryptic photo teaser with the date April 2020.

The seven members – RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V – recently launched a collaboration with artists from around the world for Connect, BTS.

The website explains: ‘CONNECT, BTS is a global project to connect five cities and 22 artists, each of whom contributes their unique philosophy and imagination to it. This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, and theory and practice.

‘CONNECT, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS’s philosophy.’

The project began right here in the UK, with Danish artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen’s work Catharsis being exhibited at the Serpentine Gallery from 14 January until 6 March.

Meanwhile Argentinian contemporary artist Tomás Saraceno is going to attempt something incredible, inspired by the art collaboration. He will launch a self-powered balloon from the UK capital to Seoul in South Korea.

ARMY will be able to get involved by tracking the balloon’s progress online and stepping in to help out if the craft gets stuck or stranded.

‘It’s a way to connect people across countries, across energies, across generations,’ he told the BBC.





