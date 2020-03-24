BTS Launches Web Series to Help Fans Learn Korean

If you’re going to learn Korean, why not learn it from K-Pop group BTS? The band has announced they will host 30 language lessons on social media app Weverse beginning March 24th.

Each episode will last three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan for each developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The idea emerged after fans asked for the band’s videos to be subtitled in English.

“There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease,” Big Hit Entertainment founder, Bang Si-Hyuk, said in a statement. “Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”

The episodes are “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier,” Big Hit noted.

The lessons have arrived at the perfect time for fans who are stuck in the house during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series was announced back in February. The series will reuse material from the band’s reality show, Run BTS!, and from YouTube series like Bangtan Bombs and BTS Episodes. Fans can access the episodes via Weverse.

BTS canceled their Korean concerts last month due to coronavirus concerns. The string of concerts, scheduled to take place April 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th at Seoul Olympic Stadium, were intended to be the South Korean group’s homecoming Map of the Soul : 7 shows. The album, released earlier this year, debuted at No. 1 on the RS Charts in early March.