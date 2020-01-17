bts-fans-show-off-their-moves-as-they-attempt-viral-black-swan-challenge-amid-comeback

Following the release of the music video for their latest single Black Swan, BTS fans have pulled out all the stops to attempt to copy the video’s moves in the viral Black Swan Challenge.

The challenge is inspired by the dance moves in the K-pop boyband’s latest visual for their newest single, Black Swan, and since the video was released, Army members have attempted to emulate the choreography to their best ability.

Fans have been sharing footage of them lying downwards on the floor as they show off their best moves to Twitter, alongside the hashtag #흑조챌린지 (#BlackSwanChallenge), which has since trended worldwide on the site.

One video notably shows a fan giving it their all, with their moves almost a replica of the choreography the dancers pull off in the video – and they even had the track playing in the background.

‘Part 2 of me trying to be a black swan,’ the fan captioned the video.

Meanwhile, another devoted member of the army attempted their best routine as they lifted up their legs and arms as high as they could.

Although not all of the attempts were a complete success.

One fan ended up hitting the side of the wall as they lifted their arms up in air, and we can only imagine how painful that might have felt.

A karmy said BTS was doing the black swan challenge 😂😂😂#흑조챌린지@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Sgd4w2EjJu — sowoojoo ⁷ 🖤🦢 (@monopeworld) January 17, 2020

Part 2 of me trying to be a black swan😂 #흑조챌린지 pic.twitter.com/uKpfoPgogj — Laura⁷ ☀️ (@taetohyung) January 17, 2020

#흑조챌린지 2차도전 발만 올라가고 변화는 없는데 머리는 안박앗다.. pic.twitter.com/Au2DJg5Iwf — 구 슬 ⁷ (@Koosuel_l0l3) January 17, 2020

My first name is Success

I think I did something wrong but —#blackswanchallenge#흑조챌린지@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tsZkPc6wkz — имя со (@ar_min_) January 17, 2020

THIS ONE IS MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE #흑조챌린지

Had me in the first half🤡 @BTS_twt #BlackSwanOutNotpic.twitter.com/ebzwrXdUpG — Liza⁷🍀 GA📍 (@epiphalizany) January 17, 2020

‘My first name is Success,’ they wrote. ‘I think I did something wrong but…’

And another BTS fan shared what they declared to be their ‘absolute favourite’ attempt at the challenge – a fan who does their best to pull off the choreography, but does not seem to make much movement, apart from briefly lifting up their arms in air.

But the fan had us all fooled when they later lifted their body up to reveal they were lying upwards, and not backwards as most fans would be.

‘Had me in the first half,’ the fan tweeted as they shared the clip, alongside a clown emoji.

According to the band, Black Swan sees BTS – whose members are RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V – ‘dive deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden’.

Along with the release of Black Swan, we also got a look at the artwork for the group’s new album, Map Of The Soul: 7, which features a large ‘7’ in blacks and blues against a white chequered background.

Map Of The Soul: 7 arrives on 21 February, and is the follow up to their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Black Swan is available to stream and download now.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Sainsbury’s hilariously throw shade at Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection for stealing their style

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe’s film is pretty far from Harry Potter – and we’re into it





