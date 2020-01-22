bts-crack-on-with-map-of-the-soul-7-rehearsals-as-world-tour-dates-are-announced

BTS are hard at work in rehearsals as they prepare to take their new album Map Of The Soul: 7 on the road following the official announcement of the 2020 tour dates.

The K-Pop group are in the dance studio getting their moves nailed on to bring the best show possible to their fandom, ARMY.

After dropping the tour dates the boy band shared arty black and white Instagram pic of members RM, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin practicing their socks off.

In one shot Jimin, clearly tuckered out from dancing, has a quiet moment of reflection to himself (while sporting a cute ponytail, we won’t lie).

Rappers J-Hope – and his amazing hat- and Suga and vocalist Jin are also seen having a rest in between routines.

Meanwhile RM got into beast mode for his photo, standing with his feet apart and his hands on his knees in what we’re describing as a power squat.

The snaps served as different parts of one giant picture on BTS’ Instagram account with two photos reading ‘Map Of The Soul 7’ completing the finished image.

The Not Today singers will be off around the world following the release of their comeback single Black Swan earlier this month.

We’ve been waiting a pretty long time for this info after their agency Big Hit Entertainment suggested back in December we might be getting a tour announcement with the caption: ‘April 2020. Stay tuned.’

BTS will kick off their tour at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 11-12 April, and then the 18-19 April.

Then they will head off to the US and take in Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, then onto Canada and Toronto.

UK ARMY who aren’t in London will have to make the trip to the capital on 3 and 4 July as they take over Twickenham Stadium before moving on to Europe with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.

After that they visit Japan, performing in Osaka, Saitama and lastly Tokyo on 1 and 2 September.

However there’s still one more country to be announced, as 13 and 14 June is currently blank.





