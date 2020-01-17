bts-continues-map-of-the-soul:-7-comeback-with-the-late-late-show-appearance

BTS are set to return to The Late Late Show With James Corden as they make their epic comeback with Black Swan.

The seven-piece, made up of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope, have returned with a new single ahead of the release of Map Of The Soul: 7 – and we just know it’s going to be a mega hit, just like everything else they do.

But because their comeback single isn’t enough amazing news for us to stomach, it was announced today they were set to chill with James Corden once more and perform on his stage later this month.

‘Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform “Black Swan”!’ the show’s official Twitter wrote on Friday.

Get keen!

And just to make sure all the important people were seeing it, they then tweeted John Cena, who is a self-described Army member.

Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform “Black Swan”! pic.twitter.com/1oNVIxsgQx — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

It may come of no surprise fans soon jumped into the comments section as they demanded a Carpool Karaoke – perhaps they need a mini bus for that one, though.

It follows on from their exciting Black Swan drop today, ahead of the album’s February release. After unveiling Suga-led track Shadow, this new track has given Army – their fanbase – an indication of what to expect from them this time around.

It was released alongside a contemporary dance film featuring Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company, from Slovenia.

The video opens with a quote from Martha Graham, reading: ‘A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful.’

The soulful, slowed down track is miles away from the boys’ Map Of The Soul: Persona comeback, Boy With Luv, which was much more upbeat and pop-driven – and the video is fully focused on contemporary dance.

Black Swan’s video does not feature any of the BTS members, and hints that this era will draw in more artistic influences for the band.





