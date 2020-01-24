bts-become-first-k-pop-stars-to-have-platinum-album-in-us-as-grammys-performance-is-confirmed

BTS have smashed yet another record after becoming the first K-pop artists to have an album go platinum in the US.

The IDOL singers released their album Love Yourself: Answer in 2018 and the sales have continued to rack up over the past two years.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Answer has sold more than one million equivalent album units in the US meaning it’s well and truly platinum certified.

The RIAA did not reveal the exact sales figures but BTS have clearly surpassed the qualifying mark.

It makes the group the first K-pop act to land a platinum album Stateside.

The album is estimated to have sold more than 2.7 million copies worldwide and reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s the second time Love Yourself: Answer has broken a record as it previously became the first Korean album to receive a gold certificate by the RIAA shortly after its release.

BTS’ song IDOL, which appears on Answer, has also been certified platinum earning the group their third single to achieve this following MIC Drop and Boy With Luv, which features Halsey.

The ARMY have plenty to celebrate at the moment as the news comes hours after BTS were confirmed as Grammy Awards performers.

RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin will join Lil Nas X on-stage during a performance of his chart-topping hit Old Town Road. Other stars set to appear, will include Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and the actual original OG rapper Nas.

It’s set to be a huge night for Lil Nas X who’s nominated for six Grammys this year so no doubt BTS are excited about sharing a slice of his moment.

On Wednesday, the boys bumped into Ariana Grande backstage at rehearsals for the star-studded music awards, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday.

BTS have certainly had a busy week as they announced tour dates ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7, which is set to arrive on 21 February.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BTS to perform at 2020 Grammys and join Lil Nas X for Old Town Road

MORE: BTS’s Jungkook will not face charges for car crash





