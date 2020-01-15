bts-as-race-car-drivers?-band-swaps-microphones-for-helmets-in-quest-to-change-the-world

We all know BTS cares deeply about the Earth and the effect of climate change, but did you know the lengths they’d go to to get their message across?

We present to you, BTS as race car drivers – and don’t they just look perfect?

The seven-piece, made up of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope, has starred in a swish advert as global ambassadors for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Formula E is a single-seater motor racing championship and the world’s first to only use electric cars to compete – so much like Formula One but better for the environment.

In an advert that dropped today, the Boy With Luv singers were seen posing up a storm in snazzy suits in front of a Formula E car, before donning drivers’ uniforms complete with helmets.

Safety first, guys.

The voiceover of the group’s message goes: ‘Let the lights go green for a race like no other, with as much to race for off the track, as on it.’

It continues: ‘Where we unite with a shared mission, to accelerate technology together. To bring about a cleaner future, faster, to inspire the next generation.

‘Together we will make a difference.’

The artists join the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom and others who have joined previous E-Prix races, but we’ve never seen those stars in an ad quite like this.

Formula E will be making its debut in South Korea this year as they will host the race in May.

It’s not the first time they’ve joined forces to make a difference, having previously addressed the UN and worked with Unicef.

Could BTS change the world? We think so.

It comes ahead of the very exciting comeback of the group, who, in February, will bring their new album, Map Of The Soul: 7, to our ears.

We’ve already been blessed with Suga’s Shadow teaser sending fans into a frenzy. Seeing as Map Of The Soul: Persona hit number one in the US and the UK album charts, we’re expecting big things.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BTS’s Jungkook and V cause chaos with Weverse posting spree after a glass of wine

MORE: BTS new album Map Of The Soul: 7 to be marked by balloon flight from London to Seoul





