BTS are the first Korean artist to score a platinum album in the US, after one of their 2018 releases was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Read more: All the best fan theories around BTS’ new album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’

The band’s 2018 repackaged album ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ has sold over 1,000,000 units, while its lead single ‘IDOL’ has also sold the same amount. A unit is defined as one album sale, 10 tracks sold from an album, or 1,500 streams, according to the RIAA’s guidelines.

The band’s songs ‘Mic Drop’ and Halsey collaboration ‘Boy With Luv’ had previously been certified as platinum sellers.

BTS’ last record ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, which was released in April 2019, was certified gold in August, after selling 500,000 units.

The Korean group are set to return with a new album on February 21. ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ will feature the single ‘Black Swan’ and Suga-led solo track ‘Interlude: Shadow’.

Meanwhile, BTS will embark on another world tour, kicking off in Seoul in April. The band will then visit North America before heading to Japan.

They will arrive in Europe in July and will headline London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3 and 4.

Earlier this month, the record-breaking band launched a global art project called Connect, BTS.

Artists from across the globe, including Sir Antony Gormley and Yiyun Kang, will take part in the project, drawing on BTS’ philosophies and values to create new pieces of work that will be displayed in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York.